McGinley: Political Election Fraud – “Do as I say, not as I do.”

The topic of election fraud has been front and center in national politics. No matter your opinion on the 2020 Presidential election outcome, the perception from a large number of Americans is distrust in the results. In human behavior, perception IS often reality, and this cannot be ignored. The fact many Americans feel the election was fraudulent means the issues need to be investigated factually, discussed openly, and resolved accurately.
The issue of election integrity starts with voter integrity. As Americans, we rely on the individual to have integrity in the voting process. The individual should follow the law of the land—vote once, vote at their designated site or absentee, and only vote on behalf of themselves.
As a community, we should place value on integrity, seize opportunities to educate on why integrity matters, celebrate acts of integrity, and call to question when we observe violations of this standard. This should be a goal of all political parties. Political parties should be leaders in election and voter integrity. One way to do this is by demonstrating how elections should be held within their own organizations.
Unfortunately, there seems to be a real problem with elections being held and supervised by current leadership in the Wyoming Republican Party. This past March elections were held in all Republican County Parties across the state. At many of the elections there was a high level of interest and emotion. Most were completed without issue or complaint. However, there is one in particular that was shameful: the Unita County Republican Party. Reports from this meeting are hard to believe.
In Uinta County, over the past two years, Republican voters have become increasingly unhappy with the direction of their elected party leaders. A grassroots effort emerged, and many new Republicans were elected to local precinct positions. As a result, current local party leadership lost their precinct positions and, in addition, one individual once again lost his bid for a state office. However, when the new members of the Uinta County Central Committee assembled in March to choose their new leadership, it seems the established leadership realized they were not going to be successful. Power, no matter how small, can be challenging to relinquish. Subsequently, and inexplicably, the existing established leadership proceeded to allow non-central committee members (themselves) to vote in the election.
This ultimately resulted in the established leadership winning retention of those contested positions. The problem is Wyoming state law on this matter is clear. Political Party elections are defined in Wyoming Statute sections 22-4-101 and 22-4-105, and they outline who is allowed to vote. Wyoming Statutes state you must be a member of the county central committee. This statute is not vague or easy to misconstrue. This fact was even allegedly brought up by the Uinta County Clerk during the meeting prior to voting, and yet the warning was reportedly ignored by the established leadership. The results of these actions are a lawsuit against the Unita County Republican Party and the individuals involved, an active investigation, and a complete lack of trust in the voting process supervised by the Wyoming and Uinta County Republican Parties.
Why does a political party election in Uinta County matter? As Republicans, and Americans, we believe in fair and just elections. What happened in Uinta County not only fails the “Sniff Test”, but if the allegations are true, may have even been supported by the current state party chairman and leadership.
If we are to lead the conversation on election integrity, as a party, we need to lead by example. (Ironically, the current Wyoming Republican Party chairman is on the “RNC Election Integrity Committee” even after presiding over one of the most questionable elections in state party history at the 2020 State Convention, and seemingly supporting his allies in Uinta County in their questionable elections.)
The Unita County Party election process matters because it is a reflection on our entire Republican Party. It matters because we believe in the rule of law. It matters because integrity matters. I hope the Wyoming Republican Party Chairman and State Central Committee have the courage to speak up and condemn this election in Uinta County.
As individuals we need to speak up and say this is not right, this behavior does not represent Wyoming or our conservative values. If we sit silently, let this one slide by due to apathy, we are allowing the erosion of our election process and contributing to the distrust.
Your voice and opinion matters!
Dr. McGinley is a Casper physician, entrepreneur and endurance racer who has served as chairman of the Natrona County Republican Party from March 2017—March 2021. He is currently the Natrona County Republican Party State Committeeman, Natrona County Republican Party Precinct 1-9 Committeeman and is an advocate of community involvement. He can be reached at NCRPSCM@outlook.com.