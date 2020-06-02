McPheeters: An open letter to the community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are angry too.

George Floyd did not deserve to die.

We have all seen the horrific video footage of George Floyd’s tragic death. We’ve seen it and we are appalled. We are disgusted that someone trusted to protect and serve others as a police officer would so callously treat another human in this way.

But, that is not who we are – we are Casper.

As citizens of Casper, you may be looking at your police department and wondering if a situation like that could ever happen here.

What happened in Minneapolis is not a representation of your police department. It is against the very fundamentals of our mission as we protect and serve Casper with the highest professionalism in police services – and, it’s against who we are. It is, however, an opportunity for us to learn. We never want this to happen in our community and we are dedicated beyond measure to ensuring it doesn’t.

Last week, I commissioned a critical review of George Floyd’s death and created a meaningful discussion forum your police officers. We reviewed the heartbreaking video and together we’re having important conversations regarding race and our role as police officers to help – not hinder – the progress needed in our country.