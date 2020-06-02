McPheeters: An open letter to the community

We are angry too.
George Floyd did not deserve to die.
We have all seen the horrific video footage of George Floyd’s tragic death. We’ve seen it and we are appalled. We are disgusted that someone trusted to protect and serve others as a police officer would so callously treat another human in this way.
But, that is not who we are – we are Casper.
As citizens of Casper, you may be looking at your police department and wondering if a situation like that could ever happen here.
What happened in Minneapolis is not a representation of your police department. It is against the very fundamentals of our mission as we protect and serve Casper with the highest professionalism in police services – and, it’s against who we are. It is, however, an opportunity for us to learn. We never want this to happen in our community and we are dedicated beyond measure to ensuring it doesn’t.
Last week, I commissioned a critical review of George Floyd’s death and created a meaningful discussion forum your police officers. We reviewed the heartbreaking video and together we’re having important conversations regarding race and our role as police officers to help – not hinder – the progress needed in our country.
If we resort to using force on a citizen, it is thoroughly reviewed and investigated. We seek ways to improve and learn. Any complaint, regardless of how it is received, or who it is received from, is rigorously reviewed and investigated.
It’s against our policy and beliefs to wait idly by when another officer is acting outside of our values. When we see something wrong, we act, we are accountable – even if we are the ones at fault.
We spend hundreds of thousands of dollars every year training our officers on many subjects – including implicit bias and how to safely and humanely take individuals into custody. We train, and then we do it again, and again, and again.
As a member of our community, you should know your police officers are honest, they have integrity, and treat all people with respect. These are your police officers. They hold as sacred their dedication to the protection and safety of Casper, honoring it with the gravity it deserves.
I ask that you continue to trust the members of the Casper Police Department: the men and women behind this badge work tirelessly every day to earn and maintain your trust. Together, we, as a community, can learn from the past, and commit to a better future. We stand with you in a call for change and a better tomorrow. We remain steadfast in our commitment to improving every day.
We hear the nation’s cry to do better at identifying and removing officers who do not live up to our society’s expectations and to our Department’s lofty standards.
We despise bad officers more than anyone.
Every candidate for a police officer position with CPD undergoes a rigorous and exhaustive process, including an intense background investigation, to ensure we are hiring the right type of person to serve our citizens. We talk to family members, spouses, and ex-spouses. We meet their neighbors, employers, and associates. We review their social media, for inappropriate material or evidence of opinions or beliefs contrary to our standards. We speak to every police agency in every city they have ever lived in. We review their credit to ensure they are accountable to their obligations. We make sure we personally believe they are a good match for our community.
Each candidate undergoes a thorough, 7-step, psychological evaluation by trained industry experts in the field of mental health. The few remaining candidates then undergo a comprehensive polygraph evaluation to ensure they have been truthful. No candidate is considered who cannot meet these demanding standards.
In the end, for every one hundred applications we receive, on average, only two make it through the process to serve you, the incredible people of Casper, Wyoming.
Our ability to protect and serve can only be done if the people of this community trust we will do the right thing with the responsibility we have been given. We strive every day to prove you can count on us. We join you in a call for a change and a better tomorrow.
We support the rights of our citizens to safely and publicly express their outrage. More importantly, we encourage and welcome our community to join with their police department in facilitating the productive dialogue that will be required to create enduring change.
Keith McPheeters is the chief of the Casper Police Department.
