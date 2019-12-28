Meadows: One way to bridge the national divide: write your story

Two years ago, I fired off an editorial to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, confronting the political and cultural division that rocked our nation and, most recently, the city I lived in. White police officer Jason Stockley had been acquitted of murder charges after shooting a black man suspected of dealing heroin. Raging protests closed interstate exit ramps and destroyed books and windows at a public library. Two years earlier, following the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, a local sign manufacturer could not keep up with demand for a sign he’d created. It read: WE MUST STOP KILLING EACH OTHER.
My goal was not to declare whose “side” I was on. Rather, I wanted to question the response and consequences of the rash socio-political divide and bring readers back to our commonality as human beings.
I feel that pulse hammering inside of me again now, following the U.S. House of Representatives vote to impeach President Trump. Terms like “divided House,” “split nation” and “nation divided” ring through our local and national media, as people increasingly recognize the division but fail to see any way to shrink the divide.
“People on both sides of impeachment have told us one thing over and over,” Dean Reynolds reported on the CBS Evening News: “that they have never seen this country so bitterly divided and wish there was some way to bridge the gap.”
The history of how our country came to be so severely divided – increasingly isolated from people who are different from us – is long, complex and excruciating. No one can explain the depth of our nation’s divide in a single sentence or a simple editorial. But, it comes down to this: In our ever busy, inwardly focused lives, we have lost the art of connection. We don’t respect others’ experiences because we don’t make the effort to learn about them.
In the Post Dispatch two years ago, I wondered out loud: How can we create spaces for community conversation? Where can people engage with others who are different from them?
We can start by writing our own stories.
Writing is one of the most basic yet strongest forms of communication. The blank page is a safe space to ask questions of yourself and others, explore your thoughts and experiences and define your role – your unique place – in the world.
When you write your story, you communicate. When you read someone else’s story, you listen.
What if we created community spaces conducive to writing about our collective experiences and exploring tough questions? What if cities across the country hosted ongoing writing workshops at public libraries – the very institution that puts a world of knowledge at the fingertips of every person in America, for free—where participants across social and political spectrums could safely explore their place in our country’s painfully fractured landscape?
My family left St. Louis six months ago for my husband’s job 950 miles west, in Rapid City, South Dakota. Our new community looks nothing like St. Louis. But social and political unrest is alive and well all the same. The divide between Native Americans and the white population is not a bullet point of history; it is a defining and ever-present part of this region.
While the divide looks different, I believe the same questions apply: What if we restored the art of connection, took time to get to know people who are different than us, sought first to understand and then to be understood?
Let’s get to the root of our own experiences. What drives our thoughts, actions and responses toward others? Let’s share those experiences, first on the non-judgmental page – and then more publicly, where people with various world views are eager to engage with one another.
Throughout history, writing has been a key to understanding. Communication, when done well, leads to understanding and compassion. Compassion is that common denominator, the hope I believe the majority of us still stand on, regardless of what side of the divide we find ourselves.
I don’t think anyone envisions a world where everyone agrees with everyone else. After all, we’re human. But communities where people intentionally engage with others across social and political lines? That’s something worth working toward. It might be idealistic. But I don’t believe it’s impossible.
Writing your story – and nurturing spaces where stories can be compassionately shared – is one way to bridge this divided nation. Imagine if communities across the country took on this task and invited citizens to participate.
Words have power. They can destroy. But they can also build. Let’s use our words, not to tear down, but to build bridges.
Kate Meadows is a writer who lives in Rapid City, South Dakota.