Meier: Treasurer’s Office tackles challenges from pandemic

These are challenging times for all of us across the United States and in Wyoming. During the past six weeks, we have seen numerous businesses close their doors at least temporarily, thousands of employees furloughed and citizens hunkering down to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

At the Wyoming Treasurer’s Office, we have been following Gov. Mark Gordon’s guidelines to continue performing our normal duties while allowing as many individuals as possible to telework. We only have a handful of people in the office each day with the majority staying at home to work.

All the while, the state’s bills are being paid, checks continue to get deposited and all of our investments are being monitored and adjusted as needed. It may not be business as usual, but the results are the same.