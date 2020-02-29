Mendicino: The Nichols matter -- another perspective

Having made the difficult decision not to renew Dr. Nichols’ employment agreement, the trustees were faced with an almost equally difficult choice between transparency and maintaining confidentiality for the protection of their employees, including most notably Dr. Nichols. Even though they knew transparency was an easier, less controversial course of action, they decided to protect their employees by maintaining confidentiality. They were sued, they continued to believe their decision was the right one, they defended themselves, they lost the litigation, they accepted the judge’s decision, they released the information required by the judge and they explained, in cogent and reasonable terms, why they chose confidentiality.

Reasonable people may disagree with the decisions the trustees made, but there is nothing in the record to suggest they made those decisions for any reason other than what they thought was in the best interest of UW. Now, instead of celebrating the fact that our system of checks and balances worked and moving on, some in the media and some in the community are questioning their motivation, their intentions, their competency and even the constitutional framework by which they are appointed.

And, most recently, because of the Nichols matter, the Legislature wants to require the trustees to spend $500,000 to $1 million (in the face of media criticism that they spent $42,000 to defend themselves against the media initiated litigation) for a study of their “governance structure and administrative practices”. There has been zero public recognition of or appreciation for the difficulty of the decisions they had to make. Whether or not one agrees with those decisions, that is not fair to them and it is very bad for the university.

Frank Mendicino is an alum of the College of Business and the College of Law. He has received the University’s Medallion Service Award, an Honorary Doctor of Laws and is a College of Business Distinguished Alum.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0