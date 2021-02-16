Merrill: No 'fix' needed. Wyoming elections have integrity.

Last year, in the midst of an unprecedented public health crisis, Wyoming voters turned out in record numbers to participate in an election that Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan described as “fair, secure, and efficient” and “nearly flawless.”

The process worked as it was supposed to. Even during a pandemic, the people of Wyoming were able to safely and securely cast their ballots. Their votes were counted. This is something we should be celebrating together. It’s something we should be proud of.

Yet the Wyoming Republican Party on Saturday passed a resolution calling for the Wyoming Legislature and the secretary of state to undo Wyoming’s tradition of pro-voter policies — and instead create new barriers to voting. This resolution, riddled with inaccuracies and misconceptions, is based on false (but oft-repeated) claims of “voter fraud.”

Anyone who understands how elections are conducted at the county level in Wyoming— and who is acting in good faith — should know better. Fraud here is not a thing.