Meyer: Support HB 191 for Wyoming businesses and communities

Residents of Wyoming:

My name is Matthew Meyer, and I am a second-generation Wyoming community pharmacist and independent pharmacy owner in Sheridan, Wyoming. I am writing to you today to encourage you to contact your state representatives and senators urging them to vote “yes” for HB 191, which addresses some of the contracting and business practices of pharmacy benefit management (PBM) companies. While I generally oppose government interventions and regulations into any industry or market, there are times when companies may gain an unfair advantage in a particular market share and use that advantage to limit trade, competition and, in general, destroy any chance for a sustainable business model or community economy.

This industry has seen aggressive vertical integration between PBM/payer and mail-order pharmacy, as well as unchecked lateral integration, and the result is that the top three PBMs control and dictate the healthcare choices for 76% of the market or roughly 266 million Americans. The lack of both state and federal regulations has created a completely non-transparent accounting practice which has spurred increasing costs and PBM profits and unethical contracting practices without any means of checks and balances or protections for community pharmacies both large and small. HB 191 is a very large first step towards a level playing field for Wyoming community pharmacies.

Transparent practices are essential for ensuring ethical and fair business conduct as well as accounting practices. HB 191 mandates that PBMs operating within Wyoming shall abide by transparent reimbursement and pricing practices without disclosure of true proprietary trade secret information. HB 191 also addresses and mitigates a PBMs own conflicts of interest by eliminating spread pricing models, in which a pharmacy is reimbursed less than what the insurer actually pays for the medications, increased reimbursement rates for PBM-owned or affiliated pharmacies, as well as contractually mandated claw-backs/reimbursement reductions after the point of sale. This legislation also updates Wyoming’s audit protections for community pharmacies, eliminates claim transmission or network fees beyond the administrative fees they receive from the insurer for managing the claims network, and requires a PBM to support their reimbursement rates by providing the sources where medications are available at the listed prices.

The opposition to this bill will utilize various scare tactics to discourage you from supporting HB 191. They will claim that all these regulations are going to cause healthcare costs to skyrocket here in Wyoming. However, states that have enacted similar legislation have actually shown a reduction in overall spending and premiums. The opposition will also claim that eliminating contractual claw-backs would affect the PBM’s ability to collect recoupments from claims associated with fraud, waste or abuse, which is also incorrect. And we will hear about how PBMs reduce the cost of medications because they are the only organizations large enough to negotiate with big pharma manufacturing.

The truth is that PBMs actively contribute to the increasing cost of medications. IVQIA human studies estimate that PBMs are responsible for 30% of the cost of medications as a result of the manufacturer rebates a manufacturer has to pay a PBM for formulary placement of their medications. PBMs are negotiating with pharma for higher rebates and higher list medication costs to increase their own revenue, not to pass on those savings to either the insurer or the consumer.

There is a very large movement across this entire country for PBM regulations. This movement started when states began to examine their managed Medicaid programs and found millions of dollars of misallocated funds, which resulted in millions of dollars of PBM revenue. Despite several supreme court rulings, PBMs still claim that this legislation is preempted by ERISA or that it interferes with plan/benefit design. Despite several Supreme Court rulings supporting this legislation as well as any willing provider and freedom of choice, PBMs still try to imply that legislative regulations will be overturned or taken to a hearing. Current PBM practices are resulting in gross underpayment for medication and services to community pharmacies across this state. Community pharmacy owners are being forced to subsidize PBMs/insurers, and the payment reductions are forcing pharmacy closures across the country, especially in rural areas. To make matters even worse, PBMs are forcing patients into utilizing PBM-owned or affiliated mail-order pharmacies outside of Wyoming. These practices are costing Wyoming communities access to healthcare, access to employment and access to a stable tax base. Please support Wyoming businesses and communities and support HB 191.