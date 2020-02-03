Micek: A Senate only a Roman emperor could love

Indeed, with the possible exception of Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Maine Sen. Susan Collins, you can almost entirely chalk up GOP paralysis in the face of Trump to the fear of a blistering tweet or the threat of a primary from the right. Even Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, who plays the occasional Trump critic on television, fell meekly into line to cast a vote against calling witnesses.

“The purpose of a witness is to shed light on an important fact that could resolve a disputed issue and help determine the final outcome of the case,” Toomey said in a statement released by his office on Friday night. “In my view, the House has brought forward articles of impeachment that do not justify removing President Trump from office, nullifying the results of the 2016 election, and denying Americans the right to vote for him in the next election. As a result, additional witnesses beyond the 17 who testified in the House proceedings, are not necessary.”

Read that again. Toomey didn’t even comply with the mere pretense of a full trial, as explosive allegations by former national security adviser John Bolton trickled out that explicitly accused Trump of withholding aide to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation of Biden.