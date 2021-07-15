Micek: Biden threw down the gauntlet in the battle over voting rights

It was hard to miss the challenge that President Joe Biden posed to Americans as he burned through a fiery speech at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia this week.

Led by “bullies and peddlers of lies,” Republicans in Congress and state legislatures around the country are engaged in an historical assault on the right to vote that poses the most serious threat to “the American experiment” since the Civil War.

“Hear me clearly, there is an unfolding assault taking place in America today to subvert the right to vote in free and fair elections. An assault on liberty, an assault on who were are,” Biden said. “Bullies and peddlers of lies are threatening the very foundation of our country … We’re facing the most significant threat to our democracy since the Civil War. That’s not hyperbole. Since the Civil War — the Confederates never breached the Capitol as the insurrectionists did on Jan. 6. I’m not saying this to alarm you, I’m saying it because you should be alarmed.”

And in a sentence, Biden nailed it. You should be alarmed. And if you’re not, you’re either not paying attention, or you’ve bought the myth. And both are equally destructive.