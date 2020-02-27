Micek: Democrats can't lose focus on battleground states

As University of Maryland/Baltimore County economist David Salkever wrote in a Feb. 11 op-ed, “total real compensation slipped 0.22 percent from the end of 2016 to September 2019.”

“So the next time you read a story about a rise in pay, try to see if it reports the wage data in nominal or real terms, and if it includes fringe benefits too. If it’s only nominal wages, the numbers may mean a lot less than they seem,” Salkever wrote.

The trick for Democrats in Pennsylvania – and the rest of the battleground states – will be figuring out how to convince voters the prosperity they currently enjoy is not the result of Trump’s stewardship, but rather the steady gains built during the Obama era. And there is clear and compelling evidence to prove that case.

Sanders, with his own brand of blue-collar populism, has the opportunity to show that he’s the logical steward of that legacy. But there’s a good chance that cautious Keystone State voters could get turned off by some of his more radical proposals, such as one requiring large companies to surrender a 20 percent ownership share to their employees.