Micek: History will remember Romney, not Collins

Dressed in a dark blue suit, white dress shirt, and blue tie, Romney, a devout Mormon and the GOP’s 2012 presidential standard-bearer, looked like a throwback to a less complicated time – when there were politicians that most Americans would recognize as textbook Republican.

That matters because the Republican Party that Romney represented just eight years ago is dead and buried, never to return. If impeachment proved anything, it proved that the GOP is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trump Organization.

Romney’s remarks were all the more striking when they’re placed along the spineless surrender of fellow Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas, who were both viciously lashed by Trump in 2016, but who nonetheless fell into line and voted to acquit.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who plays a maverick on television and who voted in favor of calling witnesses, sided with her Republican colleagues on acquittal, even as she called Trump’s behavior wrong.

It was the same kind of transactional and fleeting courage pioneered by former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, who made late-career fame out of publicly holding up the nomination of now-Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, but who ultimately voted to confirm a flawed candidate.

Not Romney.