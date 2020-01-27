Micek: Impeachment trial is a civics lesson, not must watch TV

Putting aside your feelings about the personalities involved – and there is no shortage of opinions there – we’re undeniably living through a historic moment. Whether you believe him innocent or guilty, Trump is just the third president in the nation’s history to stand trial in the United States Senate. That mere fact alone makes it worthy of notice.

That’s why it’s so distressing to hear pundits on Fox News repeatedly tell viewers that impeachment is “too boring to watch.”

“If you watch some of it – there were snippets, and we’re showing you the good stuff – it was unbelievably boring,” “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy opined to viewers last week. “I don’t know how people can follow it.”

It’s hard to know whether Doocy and his fellow anchors in the Foxhole really think their viewers are morons, or are merely trying to offer political cover to a White House that finds itself on the defensive. There may be some of the former – but there is undoubtedly a heaping portion of the latter.

Either by happenstance or design, telling viewers that impeachment is too boring for them to trouble themselves with, the Fox anchors will drive down viewership of the live Senate proceedings, where Americans can decide for themselves who’s right and who’s wrong.