Micek: Reopening isn't good enough. We need to reset everything
View Comments

Micek: Reopening isn't good enough. We need to reset everything

{{featured_button_text}}
John Micek

John Micek

SOMEWHERE ON THE APPALACHIAN TRAIL – We’d been climbing steadily uphill for 25 minutes, a deceptively arduous mille. The sweat was pooling in the small of my back. And my breath came deep and even against the climb, as I planted one foot ahead of the other on the rocky trail.

My daughter was behind me, and I could hear her footfalls in the wooded silence.

And so I started thinking about time. All this time we’ve had. This time on pause, this time in silence, where we’ve been asked to surrender our autonomy and stay away from friends and the people we love.

As the highway noises below us steadily receded, it occurred to me that in this pause, we’ve been handed an opportunity to rethink how we do everything – educate our children, take care of the most vulnerable among us, ensure equity in healthcare and move toward a system where we really leave no one behind.

We can’t say that we want our children to learn remotely, and then not address the yawning gaps in access in technology or broadband connectivity (or the basic quality of education) that exists solely because of someone’s zip code.

We can’t fire-hose hundreds of billions of dollars in aid to hospitals and not address the inequities in access to care, or continue making that care dependent on their employment, or not provide people with paid medical leave.

We can’t ask people to work from home, perhaps indefinitely, and not provide them with affordable (or free) access to childcare.

We can’t look at photos of nature renewing itself, of animals moving into the space once occupied by humans, and continue to cling to the fiction that our activities don’t impact the environment. Not when the evidence to the contrary is staring us in the face.

And I recognize that I come to this from a position of profound privilege. My family and I have been lucky enough to keep our health and our jobs at a time when this illness has visited severe economic and personal tragedy on millions of people nationwide.

The pandemic has laid bare inequities in our society. We know that black Americans are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. We know that tens of millions among us are without the means or support to ride out the cratering of our economy, that too many don’t have the homes for those stay-at-home orders.

Just as it may be weeks or months before we resume what we once recognized as our normal lives, we can’t go back to a dualism in policymaking that is purpose-designed to ensure that some win, but many, many others lose.

As we got nearer to the summit, I could hear my daughter close the gap between us. When we got to the top, we looked at each other, catching our breath in the chilly April air, looking down at a river valley unfolding in silent splendor below. We let it sink in.

“Ready?” I asked.

“Ready,” she said.

She took the lead on the way down, her dancer’s feet finding the space between the rocks to bring her safely to the bottom of the trail. And just like she will in life someday, she quickly moved ahead of me. She was waiting for me at the trailhead when we finished.

She’s 14 now, and it won’t be long before she’s off to college, or whatever adventure that life holds for her. And it’s for her, and for all her friends and classmates that the choices that we make next matter so much.

We have the chance to reframe everything, for the country to live up to the promise that our kids read about in their history books, for those national myths we cling to so fiercely to actually mean something real. Will we be brave enough?

Seeing my daughter standing at the bottom of the trailhead, her eyes full of expectation, there was only one answer that made any sense.

John Micek is the opinion editor and political columnist for PennLive/The Patriot-News in Harrisburg, Pa.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lummis: Pulling the alarm on support for Wyoming oil producers
Columns

Lummis: Pulling the alarm on support for Wyoming oil producers

Lummis writes: Our current crisis reveals our friends and our foes. Clearly, President Trump's tough talk on trade and placement of some sideboards on globalism is needed now more than ever. These tactics of hitting the U.S. while it's down must not go unnoticed and unaddressed.

Krza: We'll get through this
Columns

Krza: We'll get through this

My 16-year-old granddaughter is crawling the walls and yelling at her now, work-at-home mother. No, she’s told, you can’t go over to a friend’…

Rugwell: Prioritize public input; don’t release Rock Springs Plan during pandemic
Columns

Rugwell: Prioritize public input; don’t release Rock Springs Plan during pandemic

Rugwell writes:

Instead of pausing or extending public processes until we are all able to fully participate, Secretary David Bernhardt has directed the Department of the Interior to move forward with agency actions as if nothing has changed. While many places in the country are employing virtual meetings, these will not work in Wyoming because many in our state lack reliable internet access.

Columns

Hageman: What are we willing to give up and at what cost?

Hageman writes:

In the time of less than a month, the First Amendment has been directly or indirectly disobeyed in the name of safety, following a virus known as COVID-19. This generation of Americans has proclaimed that in fact their lives are more important than our rights.

Columns

Gifford: Why diploma privilege for law school graduates is a bad idea: a regulator’s perspective

Gifford writes:

As a high-stakes licensure exam similar to those administered in other trusted professions such as medicine, nursing, dentistry, accounting, and engineering (among others), the bar exam provides an essential tool for courts and bar admission officials to independently and objectively ensure that practitioners are proficient to provide legal services to the public.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News