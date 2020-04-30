Micek: Reopening isn't good enough. We need to reset everything

We can’t ask people to work from home, perhaps indefinitely, and not provide them with affordable (or free) access to childcare.

We can’t look at photos of nature renewing itself, of animals moving into the space once occupied by humans, and continue to cling to the fiction that our activities don’t impact the environment. Not when the evidence to the contrary is staring us in the face.

And I recognize that I come to this from a position of profound privilege. My family and I have been lucky enough to keep our health and our jobs at a time when this illness has visited severe economic and personal tragedy on millions of people nationwide.

The pandemic has laid bare inequities in our society. We know that black Americans are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. We know that tens of millions among us are without the means or support to ride out the cratering of our economy, that too many don’t have the homes for those stay-at-home orders.

Just as it may be weeks or months before we resume what we once recognized as our normal lives, we can’t go back to a dualism in policymaking that is purpose-designed to ensure that some win, but many, many others lose.