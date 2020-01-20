Micek: 'Second Amendment Sanctuaries' the right's new gun push

As The Daily Item of Sunbury, Pa. reported earlier this month, the state branch of a group called Gun Owners of America has volunteers working statewide on such ordinances. Officials in Bradford County, along the New York State border enacted such a resolution last December. Another northeastern Pennsylvania municipality is reportedly considering its own resolution.

In her statement, Borowicz said she was “expressing my complete support” for efforts in two counties in her district to protect law-abiding … residents against unconstitutional gun control laws imposed in Harrisburg or Washington, D.C.”

Among those measures are a proposed “red flag” law now before the Legislature that would allow police, acting on a court-order, to temporarily seize someone’s weapons if they believe they pose an immediate threat to themselves or to public safety.

These “extreme risk protection order” laws, as they’re formally known have been shown in other states to have reduced gun crimes and suicide.

While legal experts and others believe “Second Amendment Sanctuaries” are mostly symbolic and not legally binding, others say that they could lead to expensive litigation for local governments that decline to enforce state and federal gun laws.