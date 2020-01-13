Micek: Talking to my daughter about war and 'megafires'

While much is better about the planet, there’s still much to be concerned about. And the threat of an uninhabitable globe should lead us to a united search for solutions, not juvenile taunts hurled at a teenager by one of the most powerful people on Earth. I’m still firm in my belief that it’s not too late for us to shrug off all that divides us, and to work together to fight these existential threats. But that means having a nation that engages with the global community not denigrates it; one that rejects the false choice that less gun violence somehow means fewer rights; and one that doesn’t stare each over the trenches, each irrevocably convinced that its way is the only way. My daughter – and all our children – deserve far better answers than the ones we’ve been giving them.