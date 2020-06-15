Micek: Trump isn't even trying to be our president

This latest racist tirade also came in the same week that Trump’s campaign announced it would hold its first post-quarantine rally on June 19, or “Juneteenth,” a date sacred to Black Americans because it’s the anniversary of the end of slavery.

Heaping insult upon injury, the campaign said the rally would be held in Tulsa, Okla., the site of the worst racial massacre in American history. It’s an offense to every American, but especially to the Black and Brown Americans who serve, bleed, and die in service to the country.

Trump abruptly backtracked, announcing late last week that the rally would be moved to June 20. But it doesn’t change the original sentiment. It just means the campaign didn’t want to put up with more bad headlines.

It’s no secret that Trump is more than willing to use dog whistle tactics to excite his almost exclusively white base, and will gin up old grievances to reignite the culture war, if he thinks it will gain him political advantage.

How else to explain his chaotic performance in Dallas, where Trump snubbed the city’s Black police chief, the county sheriff and state attorney general, who coincidentally all happen to be elected Democrats.