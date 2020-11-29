Micek: Trump's taxpayer funded whimper in Pennsylvania falls flat

Mastriano, an Army veteran whose district includes Gettysburg, went on to protest, at the meeting’s close that “we need to make sure the real winner is sent forth from this election.”

That would be Biden.

What happened, according to Trump’s own Homeland Security Department, was the the country conducted “the most secure” election in American history, one that resulted in a win not only for Biden, but also for Republicans down the ballot, suggesting not that Democrats were trying to steal the election, but rather that voters had simply tired of Trump and his antics.

There was a lot that the Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s General Assembly could have discussed the day before 10,095 Pennsylvania families steel themselves to gather around the Thanksgiving table without a loved one there with them.

They could have, for instance, discussed ways to deliver badly needed relief to small business owners and others afflicted by the pandemic — something they declined to do last week when they sent Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf a budget that spends down the last of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 stimulus funds to backfill state police, corrections officers’ and public health employees’ salaries.

On the day that Pennsylvania charted a grim milestone in a pandemic that only appears to be growing in its fury, that would have been a fine tribute to the dead. Instead, they used your tax money to hold a campaign rally, and allowed a sad little man to vent over a cell phone about an election he already knows he’s lost.

John Micek is the opinion editor and political columnist for PennLive/The Patriot-News in Harrisburg, Pa.

