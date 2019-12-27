Micek: Why you need to worry about attacks on Obamacare

A recent study by the left-leaning Center for American Progress drove home the effect in real numbers:

– More than 130 million Americans, according to CAP, have preexisting conditions. They could end up paying more or be denied coverage entirely.

– Overturning the health care law would mean that 45,600 people in every congressional district in the country would lose coverage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

– States would lose $135 billion in federal funding for people enrolled in Medicaid and marketplace financial assistance “in 2019 alone.” That means those costs would either be passed along to taxpayers, or, more likely, people would be dropped from the rolls.

And in the short term, the appellate court’s ruling “will harm insurance markets, driving premium increases,” said Topher Spiro, CAP’s vice president for healthcare policy, which will spike “needless anxiety and suffering for patients.”

It’s worth pausing to note the law’s Republican opponents in Congress, abetted by the GOP attorneys general who brought the original Texas lawsuit, don’t have a Plan B. So as much as the debate over the Affordable Care Act is a legal issue, it’s a political one as well.

And right now – public opinion is on the law’s side.