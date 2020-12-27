Micheli: Even the tiniest amount of light transforms our entire state of being

As this article runs today, we are literally at the darkest days of the year. Many of us, unfortunately, are surrounding by darkness figuratively as well. Whether it is loneliness, pain, losing a loved one, economic uncertainty, or even political strife; we all struggle with different types of darkness in our life. The good news is, it is during these times of darkness that we are more able to truly seek light.

While on the Earth, Jesus Christ declared, “I am the light of the world; he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness but shall have the light of life.” As we turn to celebrate His birth this week, I hope that we can focus on His light that He brings to each of us. His light compels us to be more kind to each other, show more love and compassion to strangers, and work to make all of us feel part of our community.