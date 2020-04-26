Micheli: Our pride is driving us apart

Now, there are lots of considerations on whether someone with COVID-19 should take hydroxychloroquine and I understand people being hesitant. But the fact that Trump said a few positive things about the drug or the fact that he owns some shares in a mutual fund and the mutual fund has some shares in a company that manufactures a drug should not be part of your calculus. This is perfect example of pride overruling common sense and is the best example that I have seen that Trump Derangement Syndrome is real. The same is true on the other side. When governmental leaders or doctors, scientists or economists are trying to make excruciatingly difficult decisions, it is not some deep-state conspiracy.

It is legitimate to want to take steps to avoid the loss of human life. It is legitimate to be concerned about the erosion of constitutional rights. It is legitimate to worry about the state of our economy. Every one of those concerns are valid and when someone speaks out on any of them, we must show more humility and truly try to understand those points of view. Our pride is causing us to jump to all sorts of conclusions and think the worst of our fellow Americans. C.S. Lewis also explained that “it is Pride which has been the chief cause of misery in every nation and every family since the world began.” I fear that until we can overcome our pride, we are doomed to continued misery.

Finally, I want to take a moment to thank our elected officials. It is no secret that I was not a Governor Gordon supporter in the primaries. I am sure that there will be many things we disagree on and I promise to let him know how I feel when that happens, but I must call out my own pride and admit I was wrong. He has been a steadfast and solid leader through this crisis. I also know that the difficult decisions are not over. The economic, social and emotional fallout from this pandemic are only just beginning. He is going to have incredibly difficult decisions to make in the future. I do not pretend to have any answers, but I am grateful that he is there and that, frankly, surprises me a little. So, thank you Governor Gordon and other elected officials. I want you to know that as a state we will continue to pray for you and everyone else that will have to make impossible decisions in the weeks and months ahead.

Matt J. Micheli is a member of the Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources group at Holland & Hart in Cheyenne.

