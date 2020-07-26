Micheli: To vote well, ignore anonymous voices and talk to candidates

This week I had the privilege of voting in the Republican Primary. As I went through my ballot, I was once again reminded of how lucky we are to live in Wyoming. Almost every single name on the ballot was someone that I knew and certainly every single person that I voted for was a person that I have had real and meaningful conversations with. I have been able to look each one of these people in the eye and have them answer my questions directly. All of this was done with the easy effort on my part of respectfully asking by phone or in person to talk about ideas and issue positions. Sometimes we take for granted what an incredible blessing that is. In Wyoming we can know our politicians and get answers directly from the person.
I compared my experience of visiting directly with the candidates to the ever-growing number of shadowed, third party groups that are popping up around the state to interfere in our elections. Far too often, these groups hide behind anonymity to spread misinformation and sometimes outright lies. It’s not the Wyoming way these anonymous groups care about – it is their own hidden agenda. As the election gets closer, I suspect those voices are going to get louder, more frantic and more alarmist. You are going to receive pieces of mail in your mailbox and see paid advertising on your Facebook feed from groups that sound like they are somehow conservative organizations watching out for you and for Wyoming. They are not. They are negative attack machines funded by outside organizations far from the Wyoming way of truth and honesty.
One of the favorite tactics of these anonymous groups is to have a web page with rankings of candidates. I have spent some time trying to understand how these anonymous rating webpages even work or what criteria they use. Once you get behind the rhetoric, their metrics are almost laughable. For example, one page will call you a “RINO” (Republican in Name Only) if you voted in favor of a federal constitutional amendment to require that the federal government has a balanced budget. How does that even make sense? So, wanting the federal government to have a balanced budget is somehow the opposite of conservative?
Another vote they had on their page was voting in favor of creating authority to regulate illegal gaming machines that have popped up all over the state. For the life of me, I cannot even wrap my brain around why this is on the list. To this group, somehow, saying these illegal dark games, some of which are suspected to fund drug and crime syndicates from Las Vegas to the Caymans, should be regulated makes you a RINO? The reality is, this group cherry-picked 10 votes (out of the thousands that had been cast) to rig the scorecard they wanted. Other groups do the same. I saw a different fictional entity that gave an “F” rating to a current legislator related to pro-life issues. I knew the legislator personally and know his deep religious ethics on life issues. I went through every single vote that legislator cast, and he was 100% pro-life, perhaps the single most pro-life legislator of the entire 90 legislators that serve our state. To say otherwise, as that rating tried, is a contorted lie that is a dishonesty to voters.
The right to free speech may be the single most important right guaranteed by the Bill of Rights. Political speech, in return, is the single most important form of speech. I hear people on both sides of the political spectrum railing against Citizens United and this uncontrolled political speech and wanting to enact massive government restrictions to control political speech. However, the answer to these anonymous messages that distort truth is not more government control and taking away rights to participate in politics. The answer has to come from on each of us as individuals.
In Wyoming, there is no excuse for paying any attention to those anonymous voices. If someone does not have the courage to put their name on their message, I beg you to simply throw it in the trash can and give it no wind. Take five minutes and call you legislative candidates. You will be shocked at how many of them return your call. Even better, watch for an event or a place you can go to visit with your candidates in person. Five minutes of looking someone in the eye and discussing your concerns is far more valuable than hundreds of thousands of dollars of misleading and disingenuous mail pieces or paid internet ads.
Our state is facing a real crisis. It is absolutely critical that each one of us make the most informed and deliberate choice to elect legislators that can guide us through these difficult times. Rather than being swayed by anonymous hit pieces that distort the truth – go to the source. Talk to the actual candidates. Look them in the eye or talk personally by phone. We owe that to our state.
Matt Micheli is a Cheyenne attorney and former Chair of the Wyoming Republican Party.
