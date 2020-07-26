Micheli: To vote well, ignore anonymous voices and talk to candidates

One of the favorite tactics of these anonymous groups is to have a web page with rankings of candidates. I have spent some time trying to understand how these anonymous rating webpages even work or what criteria they use. Once you get behind the rhetoric, their metrics are almost laughable. For example, one page will call you a “RINO” (Republican in Name Only) if you voted in favor of a federal constitutional amendment to require that the federal government has a balanced budget. How does that even make sense? So, wanting the federal government to have a balanced budget is somehow the opposite of conservative?

Another vote they had on their page was voting in favor of creating authority to regulate illegal gaming machines that have popped up all over the state. For the life of me, I cannot even wrap my brain around why this is on the list. To this group, somehow, saying these illegal dark games, some of which are suspected to fund drug and crime syndicates from Las Vegas to the Caymans, should be regulated makes you a RINO? The reality is, this group cherry-picked 10 votes (out of the thousands that had been cast) to rig the scorecard they wanted. Other groups do the same. I saw a different fictional entity that gave an “F” rating to a current legislator related to pro-life issues. I knew the legislator personally and know his deep religious ethics on life issues. I went through every single vote that legislator cast, and he was 100% pro-life, perhaps the single most pro-life legislator of the entire 90 legislators that serve our state. To say otherwise, as that rating tried, is a contorted lie that is a dishonesty to voters.