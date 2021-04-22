 Skip to main content
Miller: Earth Day anniversary, 51 years ago, we are still here!
Miller: Earth Day anniversary, 51 years ago, we are still here!

In 1970, the USA was at the top of the world. We were not only the “shining city on the hill” but the whole country was mostly on top of the world.

We have gone from a $4 Billion trade surplus in 1973 to a negative $600 billion by 2020. Yes, as Vietnam continued to drag on, that ill-fated world police action was the start of big government and big industry working together for themselves and not for the American people. Crony-capitalism has grown in leaps and bounds since, but that is another story. Today, let’s take a look at all the Earth Day predictions through the years:

Paul Ehrlich, an early Earth Day leader, predicted the “Great Die Off.” On the first Earth Day, Ehrlich predicted that 4 billion people would die of hunger and pollution in the decade of the 1980s.

What Happened? The Green Revolution was in full swing and the worlds people were well feed. India, famous for famines in the first half of the 20th century, even became an exporter of rice!

The predictions of running out of natural resources continued at a fevered pitch during the first Earth Day. I remember a few years before thinking that we were going to run out of oil before I turned 16 and I would not be able to drive a “muscle car.”

Some example of articles in the 1960s and 70s: Kenneth Watt predicted we would be out of oil by the year 2000. Harrison Brown predicted that we would be out of gold, silver, zinc, lead and tin by 1990. In 1974 the United States Geological Survey predicted we had only 10 years of natural gas left. Again, the so- called Experts and Government scientists were dead wrong!

My 40 year career has been in mineral exploration around the world — uranium, gold, oil and gas, cobalt and lithium — anything that the YOU, society demanded. It was very clear to me where the predictions of gloom and doom were coming from; the “experts” that did not work in finding mineral resources. Those who work in mineral resources know that it makes no economic sense to spend millions to find resources that are not needed for 20, 50 or 100 years. The time value of money will not allow that. So resource companies generally only find resources that will keep them in business for the next 10-20 years, it is folly to look further. Thus the non-resource “experts” look at reserves, divide by current consumption and predict we will run out in 20 years! NONSENSE!

What is really going on? “Hoodwinking the American people” to paraphrase the late Walter Williams, is the environmentalist and global warming agenda.

The whole environmental and global warming movement is about destroying free enterprise, private property, and capitalism. No country on earth has raised the standard of living of so many people. The self-interested individual will always be more innovative and efficient then a bureaucracy. Yes, there are rich and poor, but the poor in America would be the rich in many other countries. Going the way of Venezuela, Zimbabwe, or the former Soviet Union is not the way forward. Everyone in equal misery is not progress.

On this Earth Day, be cautious of the prophets of the environmental movement.

David Miller mug

Rep. David Miller

 File, Star-Tribune

David Miller is an exploration geologist and former Wyoming Legislator representing House District 55. He can be reached at davidmiller@wyoming.com

