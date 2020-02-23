Miller: On land deal, measure twice and cut once

These pieces of legislation, Senate File 138 and House Bill 249, are being fast-tracked during a short, hectic budget session that is trying to deal with declining income to the state’s coffers. A companion bill, House Bill 222 would exempt the SLIB from Wyoming’s open meeting law so that aspects of the purchase negotiations could be kept secret from Wyoming’s citizens.

So, it appears that the governor and legislature are not going to measure twice, cut once, and they are in a big hurry.

How much is the Occidental property worth? Nobody knows. How much will it cost Wyoming? Nobody knows. How will this purchase affect Wyoming’s bottom line? Nobody knows. How will it be managed? Who will be able to use it and how? Who, if anyone, will buy it if we don’t? Nobody knows. The only thing we have been told is that this opportunity is too big to pass up and we have to act now!

Don’t get me wrong, this deal could be the best thing for the Cowboy State since jackalope, or it could be a disaster of Teapot Dome proportions. We just don’t know...yet. And we need to know before we crack open our Permanent Mineral Trust Fund and our other piggy banks to do the deal. A million surface acres and 4 million subsurface, how much will that cost? Nobody’s saying, but my ballpark guess is that we’re talking about close to a billion dollars.