Miller: Regulations are killing Wyoming, America

Forty years of the service economy is now showing its ugly face. So much for flipping hamburgers and selling insurance and financial services to each other. We need to mine things, make things and grow things in the USA to have a country. We do not make many of our prescription drugs in America anymore. We do not mine most of our minerals in America anymore. Much of our food is imported from who knows where! We used to have the electrical generation grid that the world envied and the cheapest rates in the world; it built America and won two world wars! Now, with the obscene federal tax credits, our grid is becoming increasingly unstable and we have dismantled over 100,000 megawatts of coal and nuclear-powered generation over the last 10 years. And the visual impact on our Wyoming landscape is appalling!