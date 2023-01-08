Mincer: Nonprofit offers free help with health insurance

I have worked in public health for almost 20 years, and one of the top concerns that always comes forward is access to quality health care for an affordable price. Fast forward to today where I am proud to lead the Enroll Wyoming program where we focus on this issue, specifically.

Enroll Wyoming is a nonprofit whose mission is finding those who need health care and health insurance and helping them find solutions that work for each individual’s situation. We are grant funded and provide free assistance to anyone in Wyoming who needs help navigating the health care system or health insurance coverage. We do not have sales goals and do not make a commission. We are simply here to help. The 14-member team of Enroll Wyoming is available and eager to meet with anyone who wants assistance, and that assistance will come on your terms.

The Health Insurance Marketplace (www.healthcare.gov) is a great solution for those who qualify because subsidies like premium tax credits greatly lower the cost. Marketplace coverage is comfortable to the same health insurance Blue Cross Blue Shield and Mountain Health Co-Op sell in the private market. The savings are income based. Those of lower income will pay far less, and many will have access to plans that have free monthly premiums Go to www.healthcare.gov/see-plans/# and answer a few questions to see an estimate of what coverage would cost. Enroll Wyoming Navigators are experts in health insurance and in assisting with signing up for Marketplace Insurance plans. The entire process usually takes just over an hour.

Deadlines to sign up for coverage are rapidly approaching. For health insurance that starts on Feb. 1, 2023, an application must be completed by midnight, Jan. 15, 2023. After Jan. 15, most folks will be unable to enroll for coverage in 2023 and will have to wait until January of 2024 for coverage to start. Those interested in setting up an free appointment to go through options can go to www.enrollwyo.org/contact and contact the Enroll Wyoming Navigator in your region of Wyoming.

Over the years, many people in Wyoming have looked into Marketplace plans and not qualified or seen higher prices than they anticipated. Prices are lower than they have been in most years, and there are now two companies offering plans, which means there is some competition. I strongly encourage folks to set up a free appointment with an Enroll Wyoming Navigator if they would like to have another look at what it will cost. Most of the people we are working with are happy with what they are being offered, especially when they see the full price of the plan vs. what they will be paying after the subsidies kick in.

We also encourage folks to think outside the box about traditional health insurance. Many small businesses and nonprofits have been unable to afford group health insurance for their employees. There are many ways we can help both the bosses and the employees in these situations.

As a final reminder, those who are looking for health insurance should keep a close eye out for scams and imposter websites. There are two surefire ways to make sure you are not a victim: use an Enroll Wyoming Navigator or go directly to www.healthcare.gov. Please do not use Google to search for health insurance; you will almost assuredly end up getting scammed.

Enroll Wyoming’s role in helping the people of Wyoming with affordable access to quality health care is something I take great pride in. That being said, there are so many Wyomingites who are unaware of our services and who miss out on their opportunity for affordable coverage. If you know anyone who does not have health insurance or needs additional help, please put them in touch with us.