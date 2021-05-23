Mohr: Student opinions differ on mask policy

As the school year began, I wasn’t very enthusiastic about wearing a mask to school. Neither were many of my peers. Still, we felt masks were necessary in order to stay in school. As months went by, I found wearing a mask was just part of the daily routine. That’s no longer the case. District officials recently voted to remove the mask requirement in schools.
It didn’t appear that would happen until recently. The school board had voted to keep masks mandated through the end of the year. However, students weren’t willing to give up the fight to get rid of masks. Students from Kelly Walsh created “No Mask Monday” to protest masks.
Some students however, believe that masks are a necessity in schools.
“Although many people are getting vaccinated, experts still recommend wearing masks to have more effectiveness,” said Julia Griner, a Kelly Walsh sophomore whose mom is a cancer specialist in Casper. “Additionally, half of the school isn’t old enough to receive a vaccine, so it’s ultra important we continue to mandate. I think it’s a small price to pay to protect high risk lives, like my mom’s cancer patients.”
While Griner believes masks should stay mandated, others disagree.
“I feel like they’re not really needed in school anymore just for the fact it doesn’t affect us the way it affects older people within our community, and not only that, a lot of people I know, including myself, have had many health complications with the masks,” said Tarryn Bailey, a sophomore at Natrona County High School. “I also feel like the school board didn’t really care about what the majority had to say and only what the minority said because they threatened to pull kids, so it’s not an even situation or very fair one.”
Prior to the school board’s decision, many students didn’t particularly like wearing masks, but had gotten used to them. Overwhelmingly, students followed the rules and wore face coverings.
Once masks became optional, it seemed few wanted to wear them anymore. That was partially the result of peer pressure from students who teased peers over the face coverings.
Now, only a handful of students are wearing masks. Most seem content to finish the year without them.
“I personally don’t like them. I feel that they don’t work. The way kids wear them doesn’t really prevent anything,” Paige Hill, a senior from Kelly Walsh, said prior to the board’s vote.
I asked Hill if the district’s decision made her feel like her voice wasn’t being heard.
“No, I wouldn’t say it wasn’t heard,” she replied. “I honestly think they just kept it because we only have a month left. I don’t think masks will be in schools next year.”
Sydney Mohr is a sophomore at Kelly Walsh High School. She writes occasionally for the Star-Tribune.