Mohr: Student opinions differ on mask policy

As the school year began, I wasn’t very enthusiastic about wearing a mask to school. Neither were many of my peers. Still, we felt masks were necessary in order to stay in school. As months went by, I found wearing a mask was just part of the daily routine. That’s no longer the case. District officials recently voted to remove the mask requirement in schools.

It didn’t appear that would happen until recently. The school board had voted to keep masks mandated through the end of the year. However, students weren’t willing to give up the fight to get rid of masks. Students from Kelly Walsh created “No Mask Monday” to protest masks.

Some students however, believe that masks are a necessity in schools.

“Although many people are getting vaccinated, experts still recommend wearing masks to have more effectiveness,” said Julia Griner, a Kelly Walsh sophomore whose mom is a cancer specialist in Casper. “Additionally, half of the school isn’t old enough to receive a vaccine, so it’s ultra important we continue to mandate. I think it’s a small price to pay to protect high risk lives, like my mom’s cancer patients.”

While Griner believes masks should stay mandated, others disagree.