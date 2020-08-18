Molidor, Molvar: Magical cows and the colonization of Western public lands

It’s time to stop indulging harmful livestock production and protect the wild spaces and native biodiversity of the West.

Erik Molvar is Executive Director of Western Watersheds Project and is a wildlife biologist with 17 books on western public lands to his credit, as well as published scientific findings on the impacts of large herbivores on forage plants and ecosystem processes. He lives in Laramie, Wyoming.

Jennifer Molidor is the Senior Food Campaigner with the Center for Biological Diversity; she has a Ph.D from the University of Notre Dame and is a conservation writer in rural California.