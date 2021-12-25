Molvar: Sage grouse, science and horsefeathers

Dave Lockman penned a recent letter to the Star-Tribune implying that wild horses are impacting sage grouse brood-rearing habitat near Eden and referencing a Wyoming Wildlife magazine article framing wild horses as a major cause of ecological impacts. Concerns about impacted sage grouse habitats deserve real attention. But the Wyoming Wildlife article promotes scientifically bankrupt myths about wild horses, and is unworthy of your readers’ consideration.

Lockman’s letter cites ecological shifts in streamside areas, the key habitat for sage grouse once they leave the nest. The characterization of “horse-dominated water holes” is misleading, however, because it completely ignores the far greater impact of cattle. Wild horses come to water once or twice a day, for perhaps half an hour at a time, while water-loving cattle crowd water sources full-time, never venturing more than a mile or two away. Thus, where both large herbivores occur together, cattle do more damage per animal. Furthermore, the Eden area Mr. Lockhart describes is part of the Little Colorado Wild Horse Herd Management Area where, prior to the scheduled roundup, the Bureau of Land Management’s estimated wild horse population stands at 592 animals. In this same area, the agency authorizes cattle equivalent to 4,953 wild horses grazing year-round, on these same lands. Thus, blaming wild horses for riparian degradation near Eden indicts the wrong suspect.

In the Wyoming Wildlife article Lockman extols, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department author claims wild horses are not native and went extinct in North America 10,000 to 12,000 years ago. New research documents DNA evidence, gathered from the Yukon permafrost, placing the same species of horse in boreal forests as recently as 5,700 years ago. At least one of this study’s authors argues that this makes the horse native, because it was present in today’s suite of ecosystems living together with today’s North American fauna. But the question of native versus non-native is complicated. If horses indeed went extinct here (as paleontologists contend, but some Indigenous peoples dispute), then does their North American origin make them “native,” or does their extirpation make them “non-native?” It’s an interesting question, but difficult to resolve, because science offers no definition of “native” wildlife sufficiently rigorous to determine on which side of the line wild horses should fall.

Wyoming Wildlife’s article spouts the standard talking points of wild horse opponents, none of them valid. It describes wild horses as “not currently managed,” ignoring the heavy-handed roundups and birth control employed today by the Bureau to manage horse numbers. The article makes much of several studies showing wild horses displace other wild species from water holes, but conveniently neglects to point out that no scientific study, ever, has documented that temporary displacement at water sources has a negative impact on any species of wildlife, or that water is limiting for any of the affected species. It repeats the oft-asserted contention that wild horses are “overpopulated,” ignoring the reality that the Appropriate Management Level (AML) assigned for horses by the Bureau — the yardstick used to determine “overpopulation” — is a completely arbitrary figure having no basis in science, as determined by the National Academies of Sciences. These narratives are nothing but horsefeathers, cynically cooked up by the livestock industry to distract attention away from land-health problems caused by domestic cattle and sheep operations.

Returning to sage grouse and wild horses, there is a shortage of valid science. Wild horses are seldom considered “wildlife,” and thus don’t get research attention from wildlife management institutes. Because they are not “livestock,” they are neglected by range management programs. The best scientific resource on the topic is a 2011 literature review. Scientific articles have published since, but are often tainted by bias. An article on the impacts of horses and cattle on riparian habitats in Idaho commits the cardinal scientific sin of failing to sample at random locations, instead identifying study sites based on recommendations from the Bureau and ranchers, a sure way to introduce anti-horse and pro-livestock bias. This study’s data is therefore statistically invalid. A study by Coates and others asserting that horse populations above AML were correlates with sage grouse declines has been widely derided for ignoring the conflated impacts of livestock on the same habitats, and for basing the data on AMLs, known to be unscientific. Another Coates study purporting to show wild horse displacement of breeding sage grouse at leks suffers from a ridiculously small sample size (only 9 of 255 lek observations had any wild horses at all) and overlapping confidence intervals, indicating that wild horses make no significant difference to breeding grouse, at least at these small sample sizes. We need rigorous, independent science free from the bias and spin that seems to pervade much of today’s wild horse research.

Like cattle, elk, and all large herbivores, wild horses have the potential to cause ecological damage. Whether today’s populations are sufficiently numerous to cause such impacts is questionable. The impacts of wild horses are difficult to detect, swamped as they are by the impacts of far more numerous cattle and sheep on the same lands. Mr. Lockman’s anecdotal observation of degraded habitats in the Eden area deserves an investigation so we can identify the culprit. I’ll offer the equally anecdotal observation that wild horses are present on only 11% of Bureau-managed lands, yet there does not seem to be a measurable difference in sage grouse declines on lands where wild horses graze, and where they are absent. This suggests a different culprit: the ubiquitous beef cow, widely documented to have major impacts on sage grouse habitats in scientific studies in Wyoming and elsewhere. Furthermore, some of Wyoming’s biggest sage grouse population concentrations occur in the Red Desert, where wild horses are most numerous.

At a time when the Bureau’s wild horse program is drawing well-deserved scrutiny and controversy, we need valid science — not rumors and speculation — to drive sound land management, and ensure we’re not scapegoating wild horses for ecological damage caused by Bureau-authorized cattle.

Erik Molvar is a wildlife biologist with published research on large herbivore effects on native ecosystems, evolution of social behavior in ungulates, and ecological and population impacts of large herbivore overpopulation. Based in Laramie, Wyoming, he is Executive Director of Western Watersheds Project, a nonprofit conservation group dedicated to protecting and restoring wildlife and watersheds across the West, and has spent much of his career focused on sage grouse recovery.

