Molvar: Wyoming must stop playing politics with elk disease pandemic

WGFD admits that concentrating elk at high densities on feedgrounds can facilitate disease transmission, and that feedgrounds can be “hot spots” for spreading CWD, brucellosis, and other diseases throughout the elk population. Known cases of CWD in Wyoming already overlap with some of the feedgrounds in the northwestern Wyoming. Although WGFD has not yet documented CWD on feedgrounds, it’s only a matter of time.

Responsibility for interrupting the original elk migrations belongs to the livestock industry. According to the U.S. Biological Survey’s Report on the Condition of Elk in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in 1911, “In former years large numbers, probably the great majority of those which summered in the high ranges of northwestern Wyoming, wintered on the Red Desert and other parts of the comparatively low country lying to the southward. Occupation of these tracts by sheep, with its attendant persecution and gradual depletion of the range, has forced the elk to confine their southward movements within ever-narrowing limits. Within the past few years the further march of settlement into the higher valleys, with the attendant utilization of the range for cattle grazing, has caused a serious diminution in the natural food supply available each winter for elk.” The restoration of the original elk migration corridor and Red Desert winter ranges, first proposed for protection in 1898 by the League of American Sportsmen, should be a priority. Conveniently, this migration corridor follows the Path of the Pronghorn over Union Pass to the Cora area, then follows the Red Desert to Hoback mule deer migration route from that point on.