Molvar: Wyoming must stop playing politics with elk disease pandemic

Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) officials rolled out a series of webinars last week on the elk feedgrounds in the Greater Yellowstone region, which my organization and others are challenging in court. The recorded session, posted on the WGFD website, opens by stating with emphasis, “The Department has no plans at this time of closing any elk feedground.” However, that policy position only amplifies the risk for Yellowstone’s elk contracting the deadly and incurable chronic wasting disease.
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a highly contagious prion disease that destroys the brains of deer, elk, and moose, reducing its victims to drooling, emaciated zombies. It was legendary Wyoming wildlife disease veterinarian Dr. Beth Williams who first recognized that the origins of CWD was linked to diseased sheep at an animal testing facility in Fort Collins. Until then it was thought to be a nutritional disorder. CWD has not yet been documented in humans, but there is evidence of infected meat spreading the disease to monkeys, meaning that game hunters and their families could be at risk from eating contaminated venison.
In hunting units with feedgrounds, 80% of elk in within a hunting unit gather at that feedground, according to WGFD. The agency’s Regional Wildlife Supervisor John Lund stated, “The purpose of [the feedgrounds] is to keep elk from getting into private lands, conflict situations.” Apparently, the agency’s primary concern is to protect cattle operations from elk-borne brucellosis, a disease that causes abortion in the first pregnancy following infection. But what about diseases being passed among the elk herds, that are actually deadly?
WGFD admits that concentrating elk at high densities on feedgrounds can facilitate disease transmission, and that feedgrounds can be “hot spots” for spreading CWD, brucellosis, and other diseases throughout the elk population. Known cases of CWD in Wyoming already overlap with some of the feedgrounds in the northwestern Wyoming. Although WGFD has not yet documented CWD on feedgrounds, it’s only a matter of time.
To their credit, WGFD acknowledged that scientific studies show that mountain lions differentially select elk with chronic wasting disease, and that wolves are predicted to reduce CWD prevalence in elk populations. Fostering higher predator densities, restoring elk to historic migration corridors and winter ranges, and eliminating the feedground system offer the best opportunities to prevent catastrophic levels of CWD infections, which would cause serious population declines for the Yellowstone elk population.
Responsibility for interrupting the original elk migrations belongs to the livestock industry. According to the U.S. Biological Survey’s Report on the Condition of Elk in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in 1911, “In former years large numbers, probably the great majority of those which summered in the high ranges of northwestern Wyoming, wintered on the Red Desert and other parts of the comparatively low country lying to the southward. Occupation of these tracts by sheep, with its attendant persecution and gradual depletion of the range, has forced the elk to confine their southward movements within ever-narrowing limits. Within the past few years the further march of settlement into the higher valleys, with the attendant utilization of the range for cattle grazing, has caused a serious diminution in the natural food supply available each winter for elk.” The restoration of the original elk migration corridor and Red Desert winter ranges, first proposed for protection in 1898 by the League of American Sportsmen, should be a priority. Conveniently, this migration corridor follows the Path of the Pronghorn over Union Pass to the Cora area, then follows the Red Desert to Hoback mule deer migration route from that point on.
The State of Wyoming waited until we had some of the worst COVID infection rates in the nation before it put a mask mandate in place. The Governor deserves credit for doing the right thing – and eventually making a tough choice unpopular with his own party – in the end. But lives could have been saved, and hospitals becoming overwhelmed by coronavirus cases might have been averted, had decisive action been taken early in the process rather than waiting until there was a crisis. Waiting to act decisively until a real crisis emerges is shortsighted.
Under Wyoming’s COVID-19 orders, gatherings are limited to 10 people without required distancing. With regard to the elk confronted by a pandemic of their own, the state should make its own actions consistent with that mandate. The worst possible outcome would be to do nothing until CWD is well-established the 14,000 to 17,000 feedground-dependent elk.
Let’s learn our lesson with regard to the Yellowstone elk population, and arrive at a happier result by closing the elk feedgrounds right away. You don’t play politics with disease epidemics.
Erik Molvar is a wildlife biologist and Executive Director of Western Watersheds Project, a nonprofit conservation group working to protect and restore wildlife and watersheds across the West. He is also a hunter who mitigates his risk of chronic wasting disease by getting his elk tested at the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory.
