Moreno: I have opportunities my mom and grandparents never had

As young as I am, I already have my whole future planned right in front of me which is surprising since I’m only 14. When I was younger I didn’t know what I wanted to be but, as I started growing up I started learning and discovering knew things which is why my whole future is all set. I don’t have this all planned out just because, I have it planned out because when I get older I want to know what I want to do, I wanna take all the opportunities my mom and grandparents never had growing up. They are the main reason why I’m trying so hard, they want to see me succeed. My plan is to finish school and go to college, I’m trying my best to one day get accepted into Harvard, and if that doesn’t work there is always Yale or Stanford, many many other schools in the US. After college I want to go to law school and become an immigration lawyer. My family went through some trouble back in 2019 when my uncle got deported and ever since then I’ve had the same dream, to become a lawyer.