Moreno: I have opportunities my mom and grandparents never had

Editor's note: The following essay won first place and $1000 in the 307 First "How I picture my success in Wyoming" contest.
Success.. what is the meaning of success, well Google defines it as: “The accomplishment of an aim or purpose.” I see it a bit differently, success to me is reaching a goal that makes you happy not just a purpose but the feeling of joy with yourself for what you have done and who you have become.
As young as I am, I already have my whole future planned right in front of me which is surprising since I’m only 14. When I was younger I didn’t know what I wanted to be but, as I started growing up I started learning and discovering knew things which is why my whole future is all set. I don’t have this all planned out just because, I have it planned out because when I get older I want to know what I want to do, I wanna take all the opportunities my mom and grandparents never had growing up. They are the main reason why I’m trying so hard, they want to see me succeed. My plan is to finish school and go to college, I’m trying my best to one day get accepted into Harvard, and if that doesn’t work there is always Yale or Stanford, many many other schools in the US. After college I want to go to law school and become an immigration lawyer. My family went through some trouble back in 2019 when my uncle got deported and ever since then I’ve had the same dream, to become a lawyer.
It’s been hard growing up. My dad left when I was three and my mom had to stop going to school to take care of me. My mom and grandparents are both immigrants so I grew up with racism going places. At first I didn’t understand, but as I got older it got to me more and more. I started to think that I couldn’t make it in life because I’m Hispanic, possibly people are right, maybe I am just a little Mexican girl that will never achieve anything and should go back to her country. In 2020, I was scrolling on social media and I came across a video were people were embracing their culture and it kept popping up more and more.
I’m not succeeding for myself but for my mom and my grandparents. I wanna keep going, after law school I would love to come back in Cheyenne and build a life for myself, close to all my family and friends. I even thought about starting my own lawyer business to get my name out here in Cheyenne. Succeeding for my parents but, also myself I believe I deserve it. My parents have given me everything soon it will be my turn. Because I am a daughter and granddaughter to emigrants, I will succeed in Cheyenne.
Deyaneira Moreno was an 8th grader at Johnson Junior High when she submitted this First Place essay to the "How I picture My Success in Wyoming" contest