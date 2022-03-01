Morrison: Protect Wyomingites, not billionaires

A proposal before the Wyoming Legislature to exempt nuclear power plants from current laws and statutes is a fool’s errand. The proposed legislation House Bill 131 only serves to further enrich billionaires, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet, who are the main proponents of the new proposed Kemmerer nuclear power plant.

The legislation has Wyoming bending over forward and backwards to unnecessarily relax our long-standing Industrial Siting Act which protects our small communities from the serious socioeconomic impacts from the construction of large scale industrial facilities.

Adding insult to injury, HB131 also proposes tax breaks for nuclear plants by exempting them from a generation tax that was put in place to ensure Wyoming would get some economic benefit if nuclear power comes to the state, helping to add to revenue base if nuclear displaces coal or natural gas for power generation.

The Industrial Siting Act (ISA) was adopted in the 1970s to address the significant, unintended impacts boom development was having on small rural communities. The act has been a savior to Wyoming communities by requiring companies planning and building large scale facilities to address the socioeconomic impacts these facilities will have thousands of-out-of-state workers arrive in a small community to construct these plants. The ISA has been very effective in addressing the impacts of housing shortages, increased crime, emergency services, education, and other infrastructure impacts to small Wyoming communities.

But now, HB131 as originally proposed will remove those protections. The proposed new nuclear project in Kemmerer will bring significant socioeconomic impacts which will not be addressed without the Industrial Siting Act regulations.

Adding insult to injury, backers of HB131 are considering giving experimental nuclear plants a free ride by eliminating the $5 per megawatt hour tax. There is no justification for providing nuclear generation a free ride — especially when the proposed plant is already getting billions of dollars in subsidies from the U.S. Department of Energy, who is in fact footing half the construction cost.

Wyoming does not need to provide further tax breaks to the billionaire proponents behind these project. The proposed $4 billion-dollar nuclear project proposed for Kemmerer will certainly bring jobs but also will bring costly socioeconomic impacts to the area, and if HB131 passes those costs will not be borne by the billionaires but will fall on the residents of the state of Wyoming.

HB131 is moving through the House this week, and is headed to the Senate, so call your legislators and ask them VOTE NO on HB131 to keep our Industrial Siting Act in place and to maintain a revenue tax on nuclear generated electricity. Let’s protect our Wyoming taxpayers and communities first, not out-of-state billionaires.

Jill Morrison worked for the Powder River Basin Resource Council for 31 years. She was first a community organizer and later the executive director.

