Mortimer: Congress is preserving Wyoming’s outdoor legacy

In a state with so much open space, it is easy to take for granted our many opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors. But as we’ve seen in so many of our neighboring states, that can change before we know it. Subdivisions can creep beyond the bounds of city limits in the blink of an eye. “No trespassing” signs and trophy homes can pop up in a favorite hunting spot in less than a year. The LWCF provides the resources to ensure that Wyoming’s outdoor legacy is preserved for everyone, no matter their walk of life or economic position.

At a time when many summer plans are being put on hold due to COVID-19, this is a bright spot in the news. Since more and more of us will be staying close to home, we can be thankful that the LWCF has assured the availability of so many outdoor activities around our own communities.

I am grateful to have experienced first-hand how the natural world offers a sanctuary for reflection and inspiration during trying times. I am sure many who are reading this have as well. How lucky are we to wander the banks of Wyoming’s beautiful rivers and streams, and to perhaps settle an Elk Wing Caddis onto the surface to tempt the trout below. Then add to that the soundtrack of the water, splashing over and around the rocks born from the mountains eons ago. Across the way, mergansers can likely be seen. As they have for thousands of years, they’ve returned to Wyoming from their winter homes to raise their broods, teaching them to swim and to forage. And sometimes, in the swiftest of water, to jump on their mother’s back for safe passage through a chute. There is both solace and perspective, for me, simply to think about these things, these gifts.