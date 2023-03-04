Who doesn’t enjoy that fresh, green smell of spring in the forest, or gliding on skis with a whispering shush through the trees or just sitting quietly and listening to the sound of the birds and tree trunks creaking in a gusting wind? We love our forests, but could you put a price on that love?

In today’s world, setting an economic value on nature can be a critical piece of conserving it. And our forests are worth more than you may think. Recently, The Nature Conservancy and Wyoming State Forestry Division took a shot at valuing our forests and came up with an impressive figure. Turns out, Wyoming forests produce around $26 billion in benefits each year. How, you may ask?

Start with turning on the tap. While you may live hundreds of miles from the nearest forest, it’s pretty likely that your water started as snow, protected in the cool shade of a forest. Not only that, but according to the National Research Council, forests clean more than two-thirds of all the nation’s water – filtering out pollutants and holding onto nutrients. How about the elk steaks in your freezer or that trout that nearly broke your line last summer? Both either directly or indirectly were available because of a forest ensuring food and healthy habitat.

Forests also clean the air and provide beautiful places for outdoor recreation.

These are what we call “ecosystem services” – benefits that nature provides that are essential to our quality of life, but which we generally take for granted. Forests also support local economies, jobs and ways of life. But our forests are in trouble, and it is critical that we do something about it – the sooner, the better.

A warmer, drier climate and decades of suppressing the natural role that fire plays in the forests have left them extremely susceptible to devastating wildfire, disease and insect damage. Investing in forest management to restore habitat and increase resilience is critical for retaining the benefits provided by forests in Wyoming. Things like thinning understory and, in some places, employing controlled burns to remove some of the woody mass that could fuel a catastrophic fire can help. The trees removed during thinning can even have a second life. TNC has been experimenting with using the woody debris that would normally be burned in open slash piles – with billowing smoke – to produce biochar. This is a soil amendment that helps hold water and nutrients while locking up carbon that would have been released through open burning. Thinned timber might even be made available to underserved communities who depend on wood fuel to heat their homes.

We’ve taken the first step in setting that value on the forests. Now it’s time for forward-thinking people to use science, policy and innovation to protect this important asset.

What can you do? Start by diving deeper into the study at nature.org/wyforests

Talk to your local legislators about how important Wyoming’s forests are to you.

Learn how to make your family and property more prepared in the event of a wildfire at fireadapted.org

Wyoming’s forests are well worth doing everything we can to ensure they flourish!