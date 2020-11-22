Moser and Brown: With everyone aboard, we can get through this

Although we have fewer restrictions than the significant majority of states, the negative impact on Wyoming businesses and our employees is greater due to the high percentage of small businesses, particularly in the hospitality industry. Many of those businesses that are holding on by a thread, and will not survive another shut down. Although we understand the possibility of further restrictions in this COVID-19 tsunami, we don’t want to see it happen.

Perhaps you are one of those folks who feel masks and social distancing are unnecessary. That, we suppose, is your right. But we represent industries whose employees have been taking those precautions for months now, including wearing face masks every shift. We want to keep our businesses, and our employees want to keep their jobs. Please help them do that.

Follow the safety guidelines for the wait staff that needs that job to keep food on the table for their kids. For the clubs, which includes veteran’s organizations, who are struggling to keep the lights on. For the bar or restaurant owner that sees the spike in COVID-19 cases and knows that they can’t make it through another shutdown.

In closing, we thank you for your business. Whether it’s takeout, a socially distanced restaurant meal, a beer with friends, we deeply appreciate Wyoming’s support for our small businesses. Just one major thing. Face masks and social distancing aren’t nearly as oppressive as businesses closing and employees losing jobs. We’re looking toward the finish line, when a widespread vaccine will come available. But for now… Please help us stay in business.

Mike Moser is executive director of the Wyoming State Liquor Association. Chris Brown is executive director of the Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0