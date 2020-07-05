Moser, Brown: Controlling what we can in uncertain times

Wyoming’s hospitality and tourism industry is the state’s second largest industry. In 2019 we welcomed 9.2 million overnight visitors that spent $3.95 billion in our restaurants, retail shops, drinking establishments, lodging properties and main street businesses. This visitor spending generated $203 million in local and state tax revenue and supported 32,750 full- and part time jobs.
Enter COVID-19.
We are halfway though 2020 and our businesses that rely on a booming visitor economy are now struggling for their very survival. Occupancy and average daily rates for lodging properties are well below that of last year. Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties are seeing lower tax revenue to pay for essential services; restaurants, bars and clubs are seeing lower volumes of customers; employees are seeing reduced hours and all have to adapt to health orders that limit operations in ways that we have never seen… or could have imagined.
To add to an already uncertain horizon, states like Arizona, Texas, New Jersey, Washington, California, Colorado and Florida have all taken steps backwards by reclosing (or keeping closed) bars, gyms, movie theaters, etc, after significant spikes in COVID-19 cases. We cannot let this happen in Wyoming.
In a time when it’s easy to be overwhelmed by what the future may hold, there are commonsense steps that establishments and patrons across Wyoming have been and can continue to take to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep our businesses open. Restaurants and drinking establishments in Wyoming should please consider the following steps.
Emphasize the importance of employees staying home when sick. This will help other staff members from being exposed and being quarantined if the illness is COIVD-19.
Screen employees for illness before each shift. Employees reporting illness should not be allowed to work, to prevent exposing other employees and customers.
Follow physical distancing guidelines among customers and staff. Developing systems for staff to remain 6 feet away from each other as much as possible, including during breaks, will limit the number of employees exposed should one of your staff develop COVID-19.
Ensure the use of face coverings among staff members.
Utilize proper sanitization practices. Encourage customers to wear face coverings inside your establishment when away from their table or the bar.
Follow all state and county health orders closely.
Patrons visiting their favorite establishments should please consider the following steps.
Please respect business practices meant to encourage physical distancing. This not only protects you as a customer but protects other customers and their staff as well.
Wear face coverings when inside an establishment and away from your table or the bar.
Stay home when you are sick.
Wash your hands frequently.
Avoid shaking hands.
Avoid gathering in large groups when inside the establishment.
Follow all state and county health orders closely.
The Fourth of July was yesterday. As we celebrate our country’s independence, focus on the things that are within our control. Let’s enjoy the holiday and the summertime traditions that we look forward to all year, in a safe manner that protects our freedoms and will keep Wyoming open for business.
Chris Brown is the Executive Director of the Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association. Mike Moser is the Executive Director of the Wyoming State Liquor Association.
