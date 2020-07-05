Moser, Brown: Controlling what we can in uncertain times

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming’s hospitality and tourism industry is the state’s second largest industry. In 2019 we welcomed 9.2 million overnight visitors that spent $3.95 billion in our restaurants, retail shops, drinking establishments, lodging properties and main street businesses. This visitor spending generated $203 million in local and state tax revenue and supported 32,750 full- and part time jobs.

Enter COVID-19.

We are halfway though 2020 and our businesses that rely on a booming visitor economy are now struggling for their very survival. Occupancy and average daily rates for lodging properties are well below that of last year. Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties are seeing lower tax revenue to pay for essential services; restaurants, bars and clubs are seeing lower volumes of customers; employees are seeing reduced hours and all have to adapt to health orders that limit operations in ways that we have never seen… or could have imagined.

To add to an already uncertain horizon, states like Arizona, Texas, New Jersey, Washington, California, Colorado and Florida have all taken steps backwards by reclosing (or keeping closed) bars, gyms, movie theaters, etc, after significant spikes in COVID-19 cases. We cannot let this happen in Wyoming.