Mullen: It is time Wyoming recognize the shortcoming of current revenue approaches

Your monthly income simply won’t cover your monthly bills. So, what do you do? Fiscal responsibility 101 dictates that you first cut back your expenses. Eat out less frequently, cancel your cable subscription, cut back or sacrifice on a hobby, or forego a vacation that year.

But, what happens when you’ve cut every ounce of fat from your budget, and you still can’t afford to keep a roof over your head or keep yourself or your family fed? I would say that’s when most people start reevaluating their income. It becomes necessary to get a part-time job, maybe go back to school, switch employers, or even industries.

This second scenario is where Wyoming finds itself. The state has “cut back” beyond the point of acceptability. We’ve cut back beyond reason. We’re sacrificing everywhere, including on programs geared toward serving our most vulnerable and most in need. And despite these deep cuts, Wyoming still can’t afford to keep its lights on.

It is unreasonable and unacceptable that the expectation of personal responsibility, fiscal management, and a “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” approach applies to the citizens of the state of Wyoming but not to the state government itself. The state budget of Wyoming has been in significant trouble for years.