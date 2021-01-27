Mullen: It is time Wyoming recognize the shortcoming of current revenue approaches

Your monthly income simply won’t cover your monthly bills. So, what do you do? Fiscal responsibility 101 dictates that you first cut back your expenses. Eat out less frequently, cancel your cable subscription, cut back or sacrifice on a hobby, or forego a vacation that year.
But, what happens when you’ve cut every ounce of fat from your budget, and you still can’t afford to keep a roof over your head or keep yourself or your family fed? I would say that’s when most people start reevaluating their income. It becomes necessary to get a part-time job, maybe go back to school, switch employers, or even industries.
This second scenario is where Wyoming finds itself. The state has “cut back” beyond the point of acceptability. We’ve cut back beyond reason. We’re sacrificing everywhere, including on programs geared toward serving our most vulnerable and most in need. And despite these deep cuts, Wyoming still can’t afford to keep its lights on.
It is unreasonable and unacceptable that the expectation of personal responsibility, fiscal management, and a “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” approach applies to the citizens of the state of Wyoming but not to the state government itself. The state budget of Wyoming has been in significant trouble for years.
Our budget shortfalls are not the result of excessive or unnecessary spending. If there were a substantial amount of fat anywhere to be found in the state’s budget, the cuts that Governor Gordon implemented would not have so drastically impacted state agencies and departments, and they would not have so negatively impacted those citizens who are most in need.
Wyoming’s budget crisis is the result of years of economic mismanagement; Mismanagement stemming from the reliance on false assumptions that low taxes incentivize high-wage, benefited, and sustainable jobs for Wyoming citizens and mismanagement in the form of an over reliance on extraction industries to foot the bill for essential services in our state. Currently, this mismanagement continues in the form of dramatic and unrecoverable cuts to essential services while proposing tax breaks for extraction industries—a blatant disregard for the laissez-faire economic principles to which the government of Wyoming claims to advocate and adhere.
The state needs to change its financial management habits. The state’s budget crisis is not the result of excessive spending. Rather, it is the result of low revenue from an outdated economy. Wyoming must generate revenue immediately. This triage approach will help stop the financial bleeding, job loss, and out-migration associated with deep and lasting cuts to a state’s economy. Much like the advice of “getting a second job,” when an individual comes up short, it isn’t advice we want to hear, but it is advice we must accept. Before the state can even begin to think about diversifying its economy, which should be the next step, Wyoming must increase revenue to pay for the basic needs of service provision to our citizens. This includes instituting new taxes.
Tax dollars provide our cities, towns, and counties the police and fire departments we need for public safety. They provide the roads that are necessary for transportation, interstate, and intrastate commerce. They provide education to the youth of this state who, if invested in, will become the future entrepreneurs, business leaders, community leaders, and civic leaders of tomorrow.
Taxes are not a punishment. They provide services that—if left to private provision—would create substantial equity, efficiency, and efficacy issues. They are a means to build our great state so that we can once again be leaders in the economy of tomorrow. It is time for the state of Wyoming and its leaders to recognize the shortcomings of past approaches and truly lead Wyoming. It’s time for us to step up to grow our economy and for our state to exercise the same responsibility in fiscal management practiced by its citizens.
Tate Mullen is the Government Relations Director for the Wyoming Education Association. Prior to joining WEA, he worked as a policy and research analyst for Kansas Action for Children in Topeka, Kansas.