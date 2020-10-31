Mullen: We can learn from Kansas’ mistakes. Wyoming citizens shouldn’t suffer a revenue disaster because of poor policy

The first step toward recovery was to stop the revenue bleeding. Tax cuts became a thing of the past. Voters elected lawmakers in 2016 who were not averse to tax increases and rolled back the Brownback tax cuts on June 6th, 2017. The state recognized that a comprehensive approach was needed to address its revenue issues. The state implemented an income tax, increased sales tax, and implemented a food tax, among other revenue-generating policies.

Though Wyoming’s drastic revenue decrease is not the result of cuts to income and sales tax in the state, the issues we face echo those that plagued Kansas after the Brownback cuts. Wyoming’s precipitous decline results from a combination of faulty policy measures, including relying on declining industries and the failure to utilize taxes as a means to increase revenue alongside the state’s efforts to diversify Wyoming’s economy effectively. Regardless, the issues faced by both states are similar.

While the Brownback tax cuts enacted in 2012 lost over $700 million in revenue the first year, it wasn’t until 2017 that the state legislature decided to repeal these disastrous cuts. Over those five years, Kansas witnessed a detrimental decline that saw businesses shutter, families broken apart, poverty rampant, education unconstitutionally underfunded, and a mass exodus that left the state reeling.