Municipalities: Legislature to decide your town’s quality of life

Wyoming stands at a fiscal precipice. We, as representing municipalities and 70% of Wyoming’s residents, want to advise our residents and all who utilize services provided by Wyoming’s cities and towns of the local implications of the current fiscal situation.
Even before the state’s first cost-cutting measure, Wyoming municipalities have been impacted by reduced revenues. They have already reduced operating budgets up to 35% this year. As the Wyoming State Legislature prepares to consider the supplemental budget, additional reductions are proposed. Unlike all other states, Wyoming holds the purse strings for cities and towns. The supplemental budget proposes a 10% cut to the amount the state pays directly to cities, towns, and counties (called direct distribution). Other budget cuts to cities and towns are also being considered.
Of the 99 Wyoming municipalities, half have less than 650 people living within their corporate boundaries. For many of these towns, basic human services were all they could afford to provide, even before a sharp downturn in our energy sectors coupled with the economy-crushing effects of COVID-19 made landfall. Now, these looming, proposed state-level cuts and already threadbare budget reserves have many of our towns are questioning their futures and what kind of quality of life they will be able to provide their citizens going forward.
What will they have to cut and at what cost? In our larger cities there are some amenities that, regretfully, could be let go before basic public services are interrupted. Which would you choose to lose first? The city pool or civic center? Your library, parks, or recreation center? Youth or senior center? Understanding, too, that elimination of these services and amenities means the significant loss of staff and corresponding income being spent in our communities and local businesses. Will those budgets, with the resulting loss of services, accurately reflect the values of your community?
There simply are no easy choices. Towns like Sundance, where elected officials recently made the difficult choice to shutter their local police department and a staff of only eight people serves more than 1,500 residents, have already cut their operations to the bone. Our communities now wonder out loud what else can reasonably go if the state chooses to cut their direct distribution and other shared revenues. Because of the timing of the cut, it will effectively be a 20% cut for fiscal year 2021/2022.
Now, you will hear in this debate that direct distribution was to be treated like one-time funding, and that it is our fault if we have come to depend on it for operations. We acknowledge warnings were given about the precarious long-term future of direct distribution. However, the reality of the situation is that several politically popular decisions in previous years have taken away hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue that could have been used to keep Wyoming’s cities and towns more financially independent. Legislators have passed a plethora of sales tax exemptions — the highest in the country. The most significant is the food tax exemption in 2006. The modification of the sales tax allocation in 2005, cut local government’s share to just $0.29 out of every dollar of sales and use tax while the state keeps $0.71. In 2000, revenue on minerals and severances distributions was capped for municipalities. In truth, Wyoming’s cities and towns sit dead last in the country when it comes to control of their own financial destiny.
There are solutions that would go a long way toward keeping Wyoming’s hometowns vibrant and whole, while also drastically improving the state’s deficit issues. Nearly all of them are going to require a great deal of political courage and will to implement. We stand ready to aid in these legislative efforts. We hope, too, in the process we can find the financial independence we seek and that cities and towns will no longer have to go to Cheyenne every other year begging for the money needed to appropriately serve Wyoming’s citizens.
With that, we humbly ask that you contact your local state senators and representatives and let them know Wyoming’s hometowns are important; you value city services and amenities; and they have your support in pursuing solutions to ensure all the progress made in making Wyoming’s communities better, more attractive places to live and raise a family will not be lost.
Mayor Matt Hall of Cody is president of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities. J. Carter Napier is the Casper City Manager and vice president of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities. Dave Fraser is the executive director of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities.