Municipalities: Legislature to decide your town’s quality of life

There simply are no easy choices. Towns like Sundance, where elected officials recently made the difficult choice to shutter their local police department and a staff of only eight people serves more than 1,500 residents, have already cut their operations to the bone. Our communities now wonder out loud what else can reasonably go if the state chooses to cut their direct distribution and other shared revenues. Because of the timing of the cut, it will effectively be a 20% cut for fiscal year 2021/2022.

Now, you will hear in this debate that direct distribution was to be treated like one-time funding, and that it is our fault if we have come to depend on it for operations. We acknowledge warnings were given about the precarious long-term future of direct distribution. However, the reality of the situation is that several politically popular decisions in previous years have taken away hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue that could have been used to keep Wyoming’s cities and towns more financially independent. Legislators have passed a plethora of sales tax exemptions — the highest in the country. The most significant is the food tax exemption in 2006. The modification of the sales tax allocation in 2005, cut local government’s share to just $0.29 out of every dollar of sales and use tax while the state keeps $0.71. In 2000, revenue on minerals and severances distributions was capped for municipalities. In truth, Wyoming’s cities and towns sit dead last in the country when it comes to control of their own financial destiny.