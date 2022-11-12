Murphy: Overwhelming support for shared parenting among wyoming voters

In today’s polarized political climate, it can appear that Americans can find no common ground. But that is not the case in Wyoming. A just-published poll shows that Wyomingites definitely agree on one thing. We in the Equality State, by an overwhelming majority, support shared parenting as being in children’s best interest in instances of separation and divorce.

National Parents Organization (SharedParenting.org), together with Atlas Fund (AtlasFund.org), commissioned a survey of the views of Wyoming resident on the parenting of children when parents live apart. The survey was conducted by the independent polling company, Researchscape International, and revealed a stunning consensus: shared parenting should be the norm in Wyoming for raising children when parents live apart.

Here are some of the highlights from the survey in Wyoming.

98% believe that “it is in a child’s best interest to have as much time as possible with each parent.”

96% of those in Wyoming expressed a commitment to vote their beliefs being “more likely to vote for a candidate who supports children spending equal or nearly equal time with each parent…when both parents are fit and willing to be parents.”

87% of those in Wyoming indicated they would support a change in Wyoming law that awards children as much time as possible with each parent.

88% believe that when there is conflict between parents, awarding sole custody to one parent increases conflict.

92% believe that Wyoming should promote shared parenting for all children with separated parents.

95% believe that both parents should have equal rights and responsibilities following divorce or separation.

Wyoming‘s survey results follow the national norm. When viewed in the context of the other polls conducted by Researchscape and Public Policy Polling — polls in Colorado (2022), Kansas (2019), Texas (2019), Virginia (2019), Kentucky (2018), Missouri (2018), Ohio (2018), Michigan (2017), and Maryland (2016)—the results are clear. There is a tsunami of support for shared parenting.

Taken as a whole, these independent studies show the desire and public support for true shared parenting, where children have roughly equal time with each parent and parents share decision-making responsibilities across medical, education, and religious decisions. The support for sharing parental responsibilities when parents are living apart cuts across every demographic divide: race, age, education, religion, income, political affiliation, and gender.

With over 40 years of research showing what is vital to children’s well-being, we know both parents being directly involved in the day-to-day activities for their children is best. This requires that neither parent be consigned to an “every other weekend” role in the children’s lives, or the “feedback parent” for major parenting decisions. Most research indicates the benefits to children require they spend at least 35% of their time in the care of each of their parents and the benefits rise as the division of their time approaches an equal split with both parents.

Despite this overwhelming public support, Wyoming state legislators, under the influence of special interests, have stalled legislation that would create a presumption that shared parenting is in children’s best interest. In 2019, a Wyoming legislator (and attorney) “killed on the House floor” HB0114 – Shared Parenting, and in 2022, I personally observed how special interests influenced the Senate Judiciary Committee to “kill in committee” HB0083 - Protection of parental rights application, even though HB0083 had overwhelming support in the House.

As the parent of a terminally-ill child — one who has advocated and fought for shared parenting and watched hundreds of thousands of dollars destroyed in litigation (that could have gone to our sick child, funding research, and searching for anything that can help him) — I personally know the stakes on this important issue for children, parents, and grandparents.

It is often said “if the people will lead, the leaders will follow.” And nowhere is this truer than with parents and state legislatures in the arena of divorce and custody reform.

The voices of Wyomingites have spoken. Shared parenting is what Wyoming voters overwhelmingly want. And shared parenting is what more of Wyoming’s children deserve.