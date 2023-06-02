In the United States, the principle of "equal representation under the law" is a cornerstone of democracy. Yet in Wyoming, that principle is not being fully realized in the halls of power.

Women make up nearly half the state’s population, but only 22% of the legislature. Only seven states have a smaller share of women in their legislature. What does this mean for diverse representation and effective governance?

The lack of female representation in Wyoming means that policies that affect them are being made without their input or consideration. A legislature relies on the voices of its people to enact legislative change. Yet, when nearly half the state’s population is not represented in the legislature, it is a disservice to all. Currently, the Wyoming State Legislature is not conducive for working women or mothers around the state. Geographical barriers, travel, childcare expenses, and lost wages, prevent ordinary women from running for office. These are the very people who are most impacted by education, healthcare, and social policy. Why aren’t they present for these decisions?

Think of women in your community working in healthcare, education, and service industries. Take Judy. Judy is a mother of three that works at a local bank. While Judy might have political aspirations, she wouldn't be able to commute four hours to Cheyenne, take 40+ days off of work, or pay for additional childcare. Before even being elected, Judy would have to likely quit her job and find ways to finance a campaign, all while still being a wife and mother without excessive financial means. Without modifications, the Wyoming State Legislature is losing out on valuable perspectives that could contribute to meaningful legislation that would benefit Wyoming women, children, and families.

The issue of gender equality is not just a matter of diverse perspectives; it's also a matter of practicality. Research shows that gender-diverse legislatures are more effective at problem-solving and promoting policies that benefit everyone. Additionally, female lawmakers are more likely to prioritize issues like education, healthcare, and social welfare. The data doesn’t lie, women are more effective legislators than their male colleagues. Equality matters, and residents in the Equality State are losing out on legislation that could improve the lives of their families and communities.

Moreover, the lack of gender diversity in the state legislature is discouraging for young women who are interested in pursuing careers in politics. When women do not see themselves represented in positions of power, it can be challenging to imagine themselves in those roles. This lack of representation can be particularly harmful to young girls, who may grow up believing that politics is not a viable career option for them. As a young girl growing up in Douglas, I felt that way. Women have accomplished great things both in and outside of political office in Wyoming: it’s time for more to do the same.

It is time for Wyoming residents to value and encourage gender equality wholeheartedly in the state's political process. It is not enough to simply want to have the best candidate in office; we need to actively invest in women so that we can be sure to have a robust group of qualified individuals who bring diverse perspectives into the state legislature. We need local and online candidate training content that allows women to engage with the programming where and when they are able. Meeting women where they are geographically and allowing them to learn about how to run for political office on their own time will allow for more women with diverse professions and experiences to participate in local and state politics. By ensuring that women have an equal voice in the policymaking process, the Equality State can build a more effective, equitable, and representative political system that benefits everyone.