Murrell: Carbon capture, utilization and storage can make Wyoming a global leader in reducing emissions

Wyoming is proud of its significant legacy as an energy producer for millions of Americans -- and rightly so. Generations of Wyomingites have worked across the energy industry to meet the needs of fellow citizens. But as the desire to consume lower-emissions energy continues to grow, Wyoming needs to align itself with that shift if we want to remain an energy leader.

This will require us to use every tool at our disposal and is why the state is pursuing an all-of-the-above energy strategy.

One tool available to Wyoming is carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) -- a technology tested and developed in our state over the last decade or so that is helping us meet increasing energy demands while simultaneously reducing our carbon footprint.

CCUS refers to a collection of carbon management practices that can reduce emissions from sectors like electricity generation, cement production, and steel milling. CCUS technologies capture carbon dioxide emissions from these processes and inject them underground into geologic formations, thus significantly reducing the amount of greenhouse gas emissions that reach the Earth’s atmosphere. The International Energy Agency has called CCUS “one of the few solutions” for decarbonizing those heavy industries essential to our worldwide economy.

Despite the growing importance CCUS plays in our path to a low-carbon future, few Americans are aware of it. Recent research shows that 39% of U.S. adults reported they have not read, seen or heard much about CCUS technologies, while another 34% have yet to consume anything on the topic.

Wyoming has been investing in CCUS R&D for decades, and with multiple projects around the state, that early investment is beginning to come to fruition. In Gillette, the Wyoming Integrated Test Center, the Wyoming CarbonSAFE project and the Wyoming Innovation Center are tackling different aspects of CCUS, including scalable research, commercial-scale permanent geological storage and coal-to-product development. Furthermore, the proactive efforts of our legislature have created a policy environment and a competitive advantage for deploying this technology in Wyoming.

CCUS processes are proven to be safe and effective. In a process very similar to carbon storage, the United States has successfully and safely been injecting CO2 for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) for more than 40 years. Another corollary technology deployed in hundreds of locations globally is the injection of natural gas back underground for storage. Researchers and engineers are confident that underground carbon storage will be as safe as EOR and natural gas storage and provide a viable option to address climate impacts.

Direct air capture (DAC) is a process in which air is captured directly from the atmosphere, and CO2 is separated and stored. DAC relies on safe, permanent storage utilizing regulatory tools like the Class VI well program, where Wyoming is only one of two states that has taken a leadership role in securing primary enforcement authority.

Because of our natural resources, geological formations, established industry experience and favorable policies, thanks to the proactive forethought of our legislature, Wyoming is uniquely positioned to continue serving as a global leader in CCUS -- ensuring that our energy industries thrive for decades to come.

As the technology continues to expand, more companies are looking to Wyoming.

Exxon recently announced plans to expand its CCUS facility in LaBarge – already the largest facility in the world – by an additional one million metric tons on top of the six to seven million metric tons the facility already captures each year. Earlier this month, CarbonCapture Inc. announced plans to build the largest DAC facility in the world in Wyoming, where it will use Class VI well for permanent CO2 sequestration.

With growth comes additional opportunities for our workforce and local businesses to reap the benefits. The introduction of CCUS technology into the energy market will likely create thousands of good-paying jobs and countless economic opportunities. One report predicts that accelerated deployment of CCUS technologies could bring an economic boost of $70 billion to U.S. annual GDP by 2040 and support 270,000 new jobs. In Wyoming, deploying carbon capture at ten industrial power plants could create more than 4,000 jobs over 15 years, spurring $11.2 billion in economic activity for the state.

CCUS is the climate solution that both environmental advocates and industry leaders have been waiting for. There is excellent bipartisan support for CCUS, as 84% of U.S. adults support providing a business tax credit for carbon capture technology, including 90% of Democrats and 78% of Republicans.

CCUS technologies will improve air quality, create jobs and stimulate Wyoming’s economy. No other technology at our disposal can reduce the emissions of critical, heavy-emitting industries at such scale and rate. With continued investment and research into CCUS, the United States can lead the world into a cleaner future.