Napier: The Specific Purpose Tax in Natrona County

The Specific Purpose Tax has never been used in Natrona County yet it is well suited for this November’s special election because the projects are important, specific, and temporary, supporting both rural and urban Natrona County. The Specific Purpose Tax will run for three months from April 2022 to June 2022 and would add a 6th cent to sales within Natrona County for this limited amount of time.
For the November 2021 ballot, there are two critical projects that would be completed and meet these criteria:
- The Salt Creek Waterline Project in Midwest and Edgerton
- The Midwest Avenue Project in Downtown Casper.
The specific purpose tax is being considered due to a shortage of infrastructure funding in Natrona County which has created difficulty in getting critical construction started and completed. A survey of the public was done earlier this year to collect public sentiment about how the citizens of Natrona County feel about their infrastructure, and more specifically, to what extent the citizens would be willing to pay for better infrastructure through an additional tax such as this one.
The survey, taken in February 2020 with 865 citizens responding (502 by mail and 383 completed online), found that most were willing to support two projects: Midwest Avenue in Downtown Casper and the Salt Creek Waterline Project in Edgerton and Midwest. Other projects were discussed, but these two projects were identified as priorities of the citizens.
The Salt Creek Waterline project is vital to the towns of Midwest and Edgerton, both for their residents, and for their businesses. The current waterline is in jeopardy of failing which means these areas will lose consistent access to clean, potable water without the completion of the new waterline. Access to water for emergency services would also be impacted if the waterline fails without being fully repaired. Interim fixes can be applied but do not address the overall threat of losing clean, potable water in the Midwest and Edgerton areas.
The Midwest Avenue project in Downtown Casper is a chance to rebuild the last segment of a major arterial street. For years, the entire length of Midwest Avenue was in terrible condition. Rebuilding Midwest has been a major expense over several years, but the City of Casper has been able to accomplish portions of the project by pulling together a wide mix of funding sources, including $1.7 million in grants and $4 million from the One Cent Sales Tax. Attempts to get additional grants have failed, so the Specific Purpose Tax is being pursued as the next available option. Finishing the last segment will accommodate greater traffic demands and create an inviting access to all of downtown from Poplar Street and inspire further clean up and renovation of properties within the area. This access point will further support the economic development and vitality in the heart of Casper.
The passing of this tax would mean big changes in a short period of time. The life of the tax, only three months, would complete two large and necessary projects for an extraordinarily light familial burden. If the Specific Purpose Tax is passed, both projects would be able to start immediately and be complete by the fall of 2022.
Voting day is Nov. 2. I urge all Natrona County voters to inform themselves on this ballot item and cast their vote. More information about the Specific Purpose Tax can be found at https://natronacountyspt.com/.
Carter Napier is Casper’s city manager.