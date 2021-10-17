Napier: The Specific Purpose Tax in Natrona County

The Salt Creek Waterline project is vital to the towns of Midwest and Edgerton, both for their residents, and for their businesses. The current waterline is in jeopardy of failing which means these areas will lose consistent access to clean, potable water without the completion of the new waterline. Access to water for emergency services would also be impacted if the waterline fails without being fully repaired. Interim fixes can be applied but do not address the overall threat of losing clean, potable water in the Midwest and Edgerton areas.

The Midwest Avenue project in Downtown Casper is a chance to rebuild the last segment of a major arterial street. For years, the entire length of Midwest Avenue was in terrible condition. Rebuilding Midwest has been a major expense over several years, but the City of Casper has been able to accomplish portions of the project by pulling together a wide mix of funding sources, including $1.7 million in grants and $4 million from the One Cent Sales Tax. Attempts to get additional grants have failed, so the Specific Purpose Tax is being pursued as the next available option. Finishing the last segment will accommodate greater traffic demands and create an inviting access to all of downtown from Poplar Street and inspire further clean up and renovation of properties within the area. This access point will further support the economic development and vitality in the heart of Casper.