Nash: Oil and gas needs to rethink water

A sign reads at a local ice cream shop, “For every cone we sell, we donate to help the environment.” That simple sign is truly a sign of our times. It started with the stockholders of Fortune 100 companies demanding that corporations apply ESG -- initiatives and actions for Environment, Social, and Governance. However, that desire for ESG has now trickled down to local mom and pop retail stores, informing their customers that they are giving back. ESG has become a key priority for all businesses because customers, investors, and stockholders are now demanding it.

The oil and gas industry has an amazing opportunity to make good on their ESG statements by letting agriculture be the new midstream partner. Midstream companies move the oil and by-product water from the well. The oil goes to the refinery. The water goes to disposal. On average, there are three to six times the amount of water to oil. In the US annually, 882 billion gallons of this water is tossed away down an injection well or left to evaporate. Instead, we must stop throwing this water away, clean it up, and put it to beneficial use to grow vegetation for ranching and other non-consumable agriculture. This has already been done by our company. It’s no longer theory.