Navarro: Marialyce Barrett Tobin loved Casper

She called me again and we met on June 26, 2021 and she asked me to create a sculpture of the virgin Mary and place it at the cemetery where her parents are buried. It touched me that this lady is 97 years old and she still wants to honor her parents. She was very frail and weak and asked me to please hurry up because she would like to see it before she dies. I told her she was a tough old gal and would make it to 100 and we both laughed. I told her I would start on it right away and get it done as soon as possible. It makes me sad and hurts my heart to know she will not see her new sculpture I am making for her.