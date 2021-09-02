Navarro: Marialyce Barrett Tobin loved Casper

It saddens me to hear of the passing of Marialyce Barrett Tobin; she was a friend. She commissioned two of my largest sculptures in Casper, Wyoming. Essense of Rex and Sacred Heart of Jesus. She loved the community of Casper and wanted me to create art to share with her hometown.
We had many meetings together when I was working on the sculptures she commissioned. The first time I met with her she wanted me to make a dinosaur sculpture for the Tate Museum at Casper College and it had to have light coming from it. I remember thinking wow that is a unique and awesome idea. I came up with the design of sculpting a Tyrannosaurus rex that was half skeleton and half fleshed and titled it Essense of Rex with a LED lighting system running down his spine that would transmit light from within. That sculpture was dedicated in August of 2014.
She called me the following year and said she wanted to talk about another thought of hers. To erect a large sculpture of Jesus with his arms outstretched protecting the City of Casper. She then told me she wanted light to radiate from this sculpture also. I told her she had a thing for light coming out of sculptures and it was a very cool concept. So, I designed the Sacred Heart of Jesus. I show Jesus with open arms, in the inviting expression of peace. In the center of his chest is the sacred heart, with light illuminating from within as a symbol of his love. It was dedicated at Our Lady-Fatima Catholic Church in Casper in June of 2017. I have only created two sculptures that have light radiating from them and both were her ideas.
She called me again and we met on June 26, 2021 and she asked me to create a sculpture of the virgin Mary and place it at the cemetery where her parents are buried. It touched me that this lady is 97 years old and she still wants to honor her parents. She was very frail and weak and asked me to please hurry up because she would like to see it before she dies. I told her she was a tough old gal and would make it to 100 and we both laughed. I told her I would start on it right away and get it done as soon as possible. It makes me sad and hurts my heart to know she will not see her new sculpture I am making for her.
Marialyce, I gave my word and promise you I will get it done. Mary Mother of Grace will be dedicated at the Lusk Wyoming cemetery Oct 31, 2021.
No act of kindness, no matter how small or big, is ever wasted. Marialyce Barrett Tobin you were small in size but big in heart and you left this world a better place for being here. I will miss you. Godspeed.
Chris Navarro is a national award-winning artist based in Casper. He is best known for his monumental bronze sculptures and has received the Wyoming Governor’s art award, been the Honorary Artist for the Buffalo Bill Art Show and this year received the Legacy Award and induction into the Bull Riding Hall of Fame. He can be reached at chrisnavarrostudio@gmail.com.