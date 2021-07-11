Navarro: What matters is the artist's mindset

But wait! I found out I am 16% Indigenous American. However, was it enough? After all it was only 16%. Would I be able to make Indigenous American art without offending others in society? I thought about it for a while and then I decided who gives a ****!

Making art is not about my blood line or who my parents are. What it really is about is my own mindset. Because just as early man created images on cave walls, we all have an inherent need to express our individuality. One of the reasons that I became an artist was to express who I am and what I believe.

But when you open the window of your soul and share your art with others, you expose yourself to criticism, judgment, and rejection. It is difficult not to take that criticism personally when you’ve invested so much of yourself in the creation.

We all suffer setbacks from time to time; it is the way we react to those setbacks that matters. That is why I like to take rejection and criticism and make them work for me.