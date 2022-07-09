Neal: Cheney's integrity transcends the politics

Growing up in Wyoming, politics was never a matter of identity for me. My identity was far more rooted in the independent, self-sufficient character that I think many others in the state identify with. But when I did engage with politics, it was as a Democrat — a group that, as a matter of simple math, sees few victories in a state dominated by the Republican party.

As Liz Cheney marched to victory in her 2016 election, it seemed to simply be the start of another era of Wyoming’s representative providing a stamp of approval to policies I strongly disagreed with. In fact, my own mother even considered running against her before conceding to the long odds.

So, believe me when I say that I never thought that I would feel what I have felt over the last several weeks and months: great pride in the Congresswoman from Wyoming, Liz Cheney.

My pride isn’t rooted in some newfound overlap in policy or politics. I haven’t become more of a Republican nor she a Democrat. I still disagree with basically every single policy she advocates for (she did, after all, vote with Trump nearly 100% of the time). Rather, it is that the identity I always felt most attached to — the maverick spirit of Wyoming which I always believed transcended politics in the state — has become the defining issue of the day.

Putting aside a carefully calculated career path, Cheney has bucked the orders of her political establishment. She has done so in the greatest tradition of Wyoming — a state where I believe personal character, freedom in thought and action, and love of country has usually won out over the faux conservatism of other states. Where some carry a “beauty bag,” Cheney carries a backbone.

In her pursuit of Constitutional justice, Cheney has made a mark on history. Her leadership on the Jan. 6 committee has revealed dark truths about just how close our country came to plunging into a Constitutional crisis at the hands of anti-democratic forces. Now, in a primary challenge propped-up by the very anti-democratic forces which she outed, Cheney faces an even more pitiable opponent.

Hageman is the candidate hand-picked by a national political committee whose leaders could hardly place Wyoming on a map. A victory for Hageman represents a victory for the nationalization of Wyoming politics. It means the loss of the state’s proud tradition of independent thought and renders it a mere statistic in this country’s slow march toward cultural and political rigidity.

Hageman describes herself as a principled conservative who isn’t afraid to stand up for those principles in the face of powerful opposition. Yet at every opportunity, she has traded honor for opportunity. After describing President Trump as a “racist” and a “pig,” and endorsing her good friend Liz Cheney, she was offered the sinful opportunity to put a sword in that friend’s back and try to take the House seat for herself — for the small price of fealty. How can someone so focused on representing themselves represent an entire state? Isn’t this the exact type of two-faced politicking that makes us so queasy?

As noted, Cheney voted with President Trump on nearly every single issue during his time in office. This makes for a bitter pill for some of us to swallow, but when it really counted, she stood up and defended the most fundamental values that our country was built on. And she continues to do so as each hearing on Jan. 6 reveals more than the last.

As a result, members of both parties in Wyoming face the uncommon opportunity to cast a shared, meaningful vote in support of democracy and against a doormat for the unhinged, anti-American bile promoted by an extremist political faction.

To this end, the traditional rules of politics would say that I shouldn’t write this. Members facing a tough primary aren’t generally looking for the support of the opposing party. But with the future of our country at stake, truth and integrity are paramount. As Congresswoman Cheney has, we must be honest and forthright in our convictions, and have faith that, in the end, right will win out — but also fight to make that faith fact.

It's for this reason that every single Wyomingite who believes in our Constitution, the rule of law, and the future of our country — regardless of party affiliation — must show up on primary day, Aug. 16, and vote for Liz Cheney.