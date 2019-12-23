Nesvik: Elk feedgrounds: A challenge we can take on

Humans and wildlife are competing for the same wildlife resources, and Game and Fish must manage a balance between both. The efforts of the agency affect more than hunters. Our agriculture industry relies on and works with Game and Fish to responsibly manage elk in a way that prevents disease transmission to livestock. Our tourism-based industries rely on healthy and abundant elk populations for the benefit of those who want to see elk and for those wildlife species that prey on them.

I firmly believe continuing to operate elk feedgrounds in northwest Wyoming is the right course, at least for the short- and mid-term. Elk in northwest Wyoming are important to the people of our state and nation. Stopping feedground operations could reduce in elk populations northwest Wyoming by as much as 60-80 percent, which is not in the best interest of a strong and healthy wildlife resource and Wyoming’s citizens.

I feel strongly that Wyoming has been, and will continue to be, a leader in wildlife management. Supplemental elk feeding creates challenges that we can mitigate. It will take patience, consideration of the best science and agile decision makers. It will take teamwork and consideration for all interests with a stake in wildlife management in northwest Wyoming. We have a strong track record in our state of using all of these skills to solve tough problems for the betterment of wildlife, and I believe this one is no different.

Brian Nesvik is the director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. He has worked for Game and Fish for 24 years, beginning as a game warden. He believes deeply the future of Wyoming’s wildlife depends on investing in youth to value the outdoors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0