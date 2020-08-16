Nesvik: Hunters working to put an end to hunger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a young boy I learned how to hunt from my father, other family and friends. When I harvested my first pronghorn at age 14, it was a life-changing day. Even when I was a kid, I knew hunting meant more than bringing back a trophy for the wall and a story to tell my friends. My harvest was food.

Learning to care for the meat was a skill and an opportunity. I was taught how to butcher many species of wild game and was rewarded with the bounty of meat on the table. I was fortunate as a child and still am today. My family’s hunting background frequently enables us to enjoy healthy, lean wild game on our plates. But, not everyone in Wyoming has this access to wild game — or food. One in six kids in our state struggle with food insecurity; that is about 24,000 children. In the words of first lady Jennie Gordon, “That is not OK.” As hunters, we can help change this.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, together with the first lady’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative, Wyoming Department of Agriculture, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies and meat processors throughout the state, is launching Food from the Field. This new initiative will accept meat donations from hunters to feed hungry Wyoming families.