Nesvik: Investing for wildlife

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’ve heard many people say that Wyomingites have been practicing social distancing our whole lives. That’s likely true. Being able to get away and fish for hours without seeing a soul is one reason residents live here and others visit often. These last few months made us all appreciate Wyoming’s abundant opportunities to hunt, fish and be outside. It’s important to maintain those. Thanks to sportsmen and women, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has the resources to continue this work.

Many agencies are turning their eyes toward their budget, and we are, too. The good news is our funding currently remains relatively stable. But, we are planning to make reductions as we look to our future and consider new uncertainties.

While we are a state agency, Game and Fish does not receive appropriated state funds. The majority of funding for Game and Fish comes from hunters and anglers through license sales and excise taxes on hunting, fishing and boating equipment — about 85 percent.