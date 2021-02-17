Nesvik: Presidential suspension on mineral development bad for Wyoming’s wildlife

Further, when habitat is disturbed by mineral development, reclamation is an important action that benefits wildlife. The blanket suspension on further lease sales may disincentivize smaller mineral producers from continuing existing operations. We’ve seen this before; when producers go out of business, reclamation is put on the back burner. Simply stated, this is bad for wildlife.

Science-based decisions lead our land use policy, and in Wyoming we’ve proven this approach works well. Rather than waiting on the federal government, the state has led on important topics like sage grouse and migration corridor conservation. State-led policies reflect Wyoming’s value for wildlife and our ability to use science and a partnership approach to develop minerals while minimizing impacts to wildlife.

In the face of declining sage grouse populations and the threat of a listing under the Endangered Species Act, the Sage Grouse Core Area Executive Order was issued by then-Gov. Freudenthal and adopted by Gov. Mead and Gov. Gordon. The Order uses a science-based approach focused on protecting the best habitat no matter the location and has been continually updated with new science over its lifetime. This strategy has kept the greater sage grouse off the Endangered Species List.